To All The Boys 4 ‘Fantasy’ Picture With Pregnant Lara Jean Has Fans Calling For Another Film

16 February 2021, 14:09

Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.
Fans of To All The Boys are hoping for a new chapter of the movie.

A fantasy version of To All The Boys 4 has been mocked up and now fans are hoping for a new film to add to the Netflix series.

To All The Boys 3 dropped on Netflix on February 12 and everyone has been rekindling their love for Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) love story.

The latest instalment to the Netflix film series, which is based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy of the same name, sees the lovebirds showcase their romance for the last time - however, fans are now hoping to get their hands on a new film!

Why The To All The Boys: Always And Forever Ending Was So Important

It all started when NetflixFilm shared an edited snap of what Lara Jean and Peter would look like in the distant future if their romance was to continue into adulthood.

The picture shows Peter and a pregnant Lara Jean smiling at each other next to a ‘SOLD’ sign, pretty much giving us a glimpse into the future we all need to witness!

Lana Condor gave her seal of approval.
Lana Condor gave her seal of approval.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, NetflixFilm wrote: “Fantasy Dad Peter Kavinsky is an image I'm not gonna be able to get out of my head for a while.”

To All The Boys’ Instagram account went on to comment on the post, writing: “Lives absolutely rent free in my brain.”

It seems Lana agreed as the 23-year-old actress also commented on the post, adding: “Parents,” and it wasn’t long before fans started calling her ‘mom’.

It’s safe to say the seal of approval by the Netflix star was enough to get fans calling for a new instalment to the film series.

To All The Boys has been made into three films.
To All The Boys has been made into three films.
To All The Boys' Instagram account was in agreement.
To All The Boys' Instagram account was in agreement.
Everyone in the comments was hoping for new instalments.
Everyone in the comments was hoping for new instalments.

One person shared: “Seriously needs a number 4. That was the best movie ever!!! I’m definitely going to be binge watching tomorrow [heart-eye emojis].”

“Patiently waiting for this scene to happen in ‘To All The Boys 6’,” added actress Amber Doigthorne.

We are officially in the queue of people waiting for this to happen!

