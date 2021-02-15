Why The To All The Boys: Always And Forever Ending Was So Important

To All the Boys: Always and Forever has an ending fans are so happy with. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

There is not one person who didn’t love the ending of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever was the most perfect ending to a film we’ve seen in a long while.

With Lara Jean (Lana Condor) finding the letter from Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) in her year book declaring he’ll love her ‘always and forever’, fans were quite literally in tears at the emotional ending.

* Spoilers for To All the Boys 3 ahead *

To All the Boys Always and Forever: Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky decide to stay together no matter what. Picture: Netflix

The film, just like the book, ends with Peter writing in Lara Jean’s notebook that they’ll make their relationship work whether she chooses to go to NYU, the college she fell in love with, or not.

Actress Lana herself said she was “very happy” with [her] ending, as it not only fulfils fans’ hopes Lara Jean and Peter will stay together, but it sets her off on her own journey of independence, even though it put thousands of miles between them.

Speaking about the way the story ended, Lana said to Entertainment Weekly: "I'm very happy [with her ending]. I had a conversation with [director Michael [Fimognari] about the last shot of the movie.

“That was so important to him that it was really tight on just Lara Jean in this new world because he wanted to make sure that the ending was like, 'She's a woman now and she can go out and do anything that she wants and achieve anything that she wants.'"

Lara Jean decides to go to NYU in To All the Boys 3. Picture: Netflix

And fans loved exactly that, flooding Twitter after watching the film with their teary responses.

“So I just watched to all the boys always and forever and I am SOBBING!!! such a perfect ending! loved all the call backs to the first movie!!! I’m gonna miss Lara Jean and Peter so much,” one emosh viewer wrote.

"The letter Peter wrote in Lara Jean’s senior year book has me sobbing - To All the Boys: Always and Forever is the perfect ending to the series,” tweeted a second.

Lana Condor and her parents at the To All the Boys 3 virtual premiere. Picture: Netflix

A third fan agreed: “To all the boys : always and forever was a perfect ending for the trilogy. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky forever.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever was the third and final instalment for the Netflix films.

While Lara Jean and Peter’s love story has come to an end, Jenny Han, the author behind the novels, has a brand new big-screen adaption coming for one of her other books, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

