New Series From To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Author Is Coming To Amazon

The author behind To All the Boys I've Loved Before is bringing novel The Summer I Turned Pretty to Amazon. Picture: Netflix / Amazon Books

By Kathryn Knight

Loyal fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before have a new TV fix to look forward to by the same author Jenny Han, with The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, by To All the Boys I've Loved Before mastermind Jenny Han, is coming to Amazon in the form of a series after the author had another of her romance novels picked up by TV bosses.

Han is also writing and co-showrunning the adaption of her book, meaning fans of its two sequels can stay hopeful it won’t veer too far away from its original story.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, a teenager who spends her summer break with her mum, brother, her mother’s best friend and her two attractive sons who, for the first time, begin to really notice Isabel.

We already like the sound of this love triangle.

It’s described as a multi-generational “coming of age” story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer.

Jenny Han is the author of a string of successful YA novels. Picture: Getty

The Summer I Turned Pretty, released in 2009, is the first in the trilogy, with It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer the second and third.

Amazon has given the show an eight-episode order.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is part of a trilogy. Picture: Amazon Books

Han said of her novels’ screen adaption: “The Summer I Turned Pretty is many years in the making, and I’m so excited to tell Belly’s story in 2021.

“For the longtime book fans, I think it will have been worth the wait. For those newly discovering the Summer series, I hope you fall in love with these characters and this place that is so dear to my heart.”

As we say an emotional goodbye to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, we think this is perfect timing.

