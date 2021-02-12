When was To All the Boys 3 Filmed & Was It During The COVID-19 Pandemic?

When was 'To All The Boys' filmed? Picture: To All The Boys Netflix

By Capital FM

To All The Boys Always & Forever has finally dropped on Netflix- so when was the final instalment filmed and was it during the COVID-19 pandemic? Let's take a peek behind the wizardry...

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinksy are finally back in our lives as To All The Boys Always & Forever drops on Netflix and finally shows us what happens in the adorable pair's love story.

However, many people want to know when they filmed the third flick as 2020 saw productions around the world force to shut down when the pandemic struck.

Some films, such as The Kissing Booth filmed their second and third films at the same time in a very clever move, so let's see how TOTBIL got around these obstacles...

When Was To All The Boys Always & Forever filmed?

It appears the novel-turned-book series definitely took inspiration from The Kissing Booth's filming style, as they began shooting for the third film just two months after the second.

Production began for TATBILAAF in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 15, 2019 although it was only formally announced only in August 2019.

Obviously and very fortunately for them, this was long before the pandemic shut anything down, so they had the third instalment in the bag and ready to go for over a year.

No wonder both Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are so buzzing for people to finally see it, imagining having to wait that long?!

