To All The Boys: What To Expect In The Film From Final Novel

10 February 2021, 16:55 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 17:10

To All The Boys Always & Forever according to the book
To All The Boys Always & Forever according to the book. Picture: Netflix 'To All The Boys'/ Amazon To All The Boys

'To All The Boys's' final instalment is almost upon us and here's what you can expect from the third movie as told in the novel- so, needless to say, spoilers are very much ahead!

To All The Boys Always and Forever is literally days away from dropping on Netflix and fans everywhere can't wait to find out what happens between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they prepare to leave school head to college and real life suddenly becomes just that!

As some of you will know, the film franchise is based on Jenny Han's book trilogy, so for those who are impatient, we can guess what will happen between the pair from looking at the final novel, Always and Forever!

What happens in the final To All The Boys film?

SPOILERS!

Jenny Han wrote the To All The Boys book series
Jenny Han wrote the To All The Boys book series. Picture: Jenny Han/ Amazon

The third film is the biggest departure from the plot of the previous two films to date as they are no longer in a high school setting, but busying about trying to set up lives for themselves at college but juggle their relationship simultaneously.

Lara Jean and Peter want to attend the same college and he has already been accepted early on a sports scholarship.

However, when Lara Jean's acceptance letter arrives for the same college, Lara Jean learns she has been rejected.

After a trip to New York and finding out she's been accepted by NYC, Lara Jean decides it is where she wants to go, but is even further away from Peter than planned.

So, without giving too much away, it is a struggle about love and their future.

There are breaks up, there are make ups... but what will ultimately happen between the pair?

Do Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky end up together in To All The Boys Always and Forever?

Will Lara Jean and Peter Kavinksy end up together in the final film?
Will Lara Jean and Peter Kavinksy end up together in the final film? Picture: Netflix/ To All The Boys

Like any coming-of-age love story, the pair certainly face a series of struggles and unknowns- because who knows what the future can hold?

But, if you guys really want to know, here's how it goes down.... sound the spoiler alarm.

They pair are very much together for some of the film, going through the trials and tribulations of graduating school and growing up alongside one another.

Lara Jean, however, eventually calls things off when she is drunk as the long distance relationship is simply too much for her.

She is devastated about her decision and when she runs into Peter, she tells him that she loves him and wants to continue their relationship.

They reconcile their relationship, despite not knowing what the future holds- leaving many questions hanging in the balance about their future together.

