Love Island All Stars Tina Stinnes: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Tina Stinnes joined the All Stars cast. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Tina Stinnes is a Love Island All Stars bombshell but what series of Love Island was she on before and who was she coupled up with?

29-year-old Made In Chelsea star Tina Stinnes became the third bombshell to enter Love Island All Stars series 2 following Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Casey O'Gorman's bombshell entrances.

The All Star islander first appeared on the show in 2016 alongside Scott Thomas and she's also friends with this year's Gabby Allen. However her and Casey had a short romance last year and with Gabby and Casey in a couple their friendship might be put to the test - much like Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar who ended up in a triangle with Ronnie Vint.

Before heading into the villa she revealed why she wants to give the show another shot, she said: "It was the best experience that I've ever had, it made me learn about myself and grow. I was quite a shy person, so to put myself in that environment was very outside of my comfort zone, but I made friends for life."

She also said: "When I did it, I was 21 and it's been such a long time, and I've learnt so many life lessons."

So, as she looks for her man among the Love Island All Stars cast, let's get to know the blonde beauty.

Tina Stinnes on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Tina Stinnes on before All Stars and who was she coupled up with?

Tina was on series 2 of Love Island in 2016 and arrived in the villa on day 20 as a bombshell. She was first coupled up with Troy Frith before she recoupled up with Adam Maxted. However when Adam coupled up with Katie Salmon she was dumped from the island.

In her series, she famously didn't get on with Scott's ex Kady McDermott who called her a 'Made In Chelsea reject'.

She met Olivia Bowen on the show who she is still close friends with now. Before heading into All Stars she said: "I made friends for life. I was a bridesmaid at Olivia Bowen's wedding, she's still one of my best friends, going through that with someone is the best."

"Tina was my sidekick on season 2. My absolute queen. This is going to jog some memories watching you and Scott in there," Olivia posted on her Instagram story when Tina's All Stars appearance was announced.

How old is Love Island's Tina Stinnes?

The blonde bombshell was 21 when she first went into Love Island, but now almost a decade later the London lady is 29 years old.

She has said she has learnt "so many life lessons" since she was last in the villa.

Tina was 21 when she was first on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Tina Stinnes and Casey O'Gorman?

In 2024 Tina had a brief romance with Casey, who has already come under the firing line for his past with Georgia Harrison.

On the most recent season of Made In Chelsea, Tina and Casey had a holiday fling during a group trip to Antigua. However their relationship didn't come to anything serious.

On Tina's All Stars arrival a TV source told the tabloids: "Casey's already come under fire for his casual approach to dating, so yet another of his flings coming into the villa is only going to make matters worse.

"It's terrible timing for his growing connection with Gabby too, cos Tina is one of her pals. Tina is a perfectly timed bombshell and will be bringing the drama."

In the past, Tina dated Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

Is Love Island's Tina Stinnes on Made In Chelsea?

Yes, after famously being called a 'Made In Chelsea reject' in Love Island series 2, Tina went on to star in the most recent series after brief stints in 2014 and 2017.

Who is Tina Stinnes' ex-boyfriend?

In 2014 Tina dated Spencer Matthews which is when and why she first made a Made In Chelsea appearance. The star has also been romantically linked to the likes of Too Hot To Handle’s Jackson Mawhinney and Love Island’s Eyal Booker.

She did have a serious boyfriend for a few years but his identity was never revealed, in an interview with OK! in 2022 she said they were "still going strong", however their break up occurred some time later that year as when she returned to Made In Chelsea in 2024 a spokesperson said she had been single for a year and a half.

What is Tina Stinnes' Instagram?

You can find her on IG here: @tinastinnes

