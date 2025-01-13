Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

13 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 21:25

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas
All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas from his age & height to who he was coupled up with when he was first on Love Island.

Scott Thomas is back for another shot at love on this year's Love Island All Stars alongside other villa veterans including Ronnie Vint, Kaz Crossley and Olivia Hawkins.

Before heading on the show, hosted by Maya Jama, Scott said he is inspired by the relationship his brother Adam has with his wife Caroline, explaining: "They have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’. They are still madly in love."

Scott, like us, is also an All Stars fan as he said he loved watching Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie having belly laughs together last year - maybe that'll be him this year?!

After embarking on a sobriety journey, Scott, 36, is ready for another shot at love. So as he looks to find his own 'Caroline' let's brush up on what we know about the islander.

Scott Thomas is on this year's Love Island All Stars
Scott Thomas is on this year's Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Scott Thomas on and who was he coupled up with?

Scott was first on Love Island back in 2017 for the second-ever series. On his return to All Stars he joked that the budget has "gone up" - nearly a decade of success will do that!

On his series he starred alongside other famous islanders like Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland, Cara De La Hoyde, Nathan Massey, Zara holland and Malin Anderson.

When he was on the show he was first coupled up with Zara but things all changed when Kady McDermott entered the villa on day three as a bombshell and the pair coupled up on day six in the villa.

Scott and Kady came third on the series and went on to date for an entire year after they left the show. Sadly they split after having an allegedly "fiery" relationship.

How old is Scott Thomas?

Scott is now 36 years old. When he first appeared on Love Island he was 28.

Kady and Scott came third on series 2
Kady and Scott came third on series 2. Picture: ITV

Who are Scott Thomas' brothers?

Scott's brothers are soap actors Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas.

Ryan, 40, is known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street between the years 2000 to 2016. In 2018, he joined the Australian soap opera Neighbours as Rafael Humphreys, and he famously won the 22nd series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Adam, 36, is best known for starring as Adam Barton in Emmerdale for nine years between 2009 and 2018. Prior to Emmerdale he played Donte Charles in Waterloo Road. When it comes to reality TV he has starred on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Adam has been married to his wife Caroline Daly since 2017 and Scott looks up to them as the kind of relationship he wants. He's said: "They have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’. They are still madly in love."

Scott is an uncle to niece Elsie-Rose Thomas (Adam's daughter) and Scarlett Jacqueline Thomas (Ryan's daughter).

Who is Scott Thomas' ex-girlfriend?

Apart from Kady, Scott's love life has remained out of the spotlight. He was briefly linked to another Love Island star, Mary Bedford but he confirmed he was single at the time of the rumours.

Scott told OK!: "I know there’s been some stories about it but no, I manage Mary Bedford at The Social PR and the picture that was posted was at a work event with The Couture Club, so that’s kind of been escalated.”

Circling back to Kady, despite a turbulent end to their relationship, Scott hasn't ruled out rekindling things if she were to enter the All Stars villa.

"I just don't know. I don't want to sit here and say NO CHANCE, and then the next minute... you don't know. What happens in Love Island.. you don't understand that place," he told The Mirror.

Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott at the NTAs 2017
Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott at the NTAs 2017. Picture: Getty

"It was nine years ago since we were on that show. She's obviously grown up a lot, I'm a complete different person. I don't know. I said I'm going to give everyone a chance."

He went on: "I don't know if she's going to go in or not, but I'd probably be most worried about her being in there because it's a bit of a mad experience seeing your ex. But at the same time, I'd be open to just having a chat."

Why is Scott Thomas' sober?

Since his first stint on the show, Scott has been open about entering sobriety. He hasn't said he was addicted to alcohol but has expressed regret about things that have happened when he was drunk.

In an Instagram post celebrating two years of being sober, he wrote: "On this exact date two years ago I stopped drinking after a Christmas night out where I upset someone I cared about by just saying some stupid sh-- that I didn’t even mean.

"It wasn’t even anything major looking back but I just remembered being sick and tired of that horrible anxiety feeling the next day… I had done a year sober back in 2020 and it was the best year of my life. But for two years I went back drinking again because I thought I could and some nights would end up in absolute madness."

He went on to say that he has now become a person he is proud of. Congrats Scott, we love this energy.

Does Scott Thomas have Instagram?

Indeed he does! You can find him @scott.thomas on there.

How tall is Scott Thomas in feet?

According to a Twitter post he made in 2017 (now known as X) Scott is 6 foot 3 inches. Out of the three Thomas brothers he's by far the tallest.

