Exclusive

Will Smith says 'acting took over my music career' as he returns with summer bop 'Pretty Girls'

13 June 2025, 10:49 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 10:51

Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show
Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Will Smith joined us on Capital Breakfast just before Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Will Smith has dropped his new single ‘Pretty Girls’ two days before the UK’s biggest summer party and to celebrate he stopped by the studio to chat to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

As well chatting about his new song, he spoke about his time in the UK and how he’s officially kicking off summer at the Summertime Ball this Sunday with DJ Jazzy Jeff, with a whole host of other huge artists including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Jade and loads more global stars.

The guys reminisced with Will on his incredible, life-long career and he revealed his grand return to music comes after acting took over his career early on.

Will Smith plays us his new single 'Pretty Girls' and spills on when he first met Mariah Carey!

"It was 1988 and me and Jeff [Jeffrey Allen Townes] won the first Grammy ever given to a rap artist, but then 1990 The Fresh Prince of Belair started and then Bad Boys and Independence Day. It's like my acting career swallowed my music career. So there's this piece of me that never got to do music fully, the way I wanted to do it."

Will continued: "My album's called 'Based on a True Story' and it's really reflective and it's come out of the last couple of years of deep soul-searching, so I wanted to release a song for the summer, something that's just fun."

Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show with Jordan, Chris and Sian
Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show with Jordan, Chris and Sian. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Will also reminisced recording his first album with Jeff in London, revealing all their first songs were recorded in Swiss Cottage.

He also teased he’s ‘put together the show [he’s] always wanted to do’ for the Summertime Ball on Sunday!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island

Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island

JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits