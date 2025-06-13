Exclusive

Will Smith says 'acting took over my music career' as he returns with summer bop 'Pretty Girls'

Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Will Smith joined us on Capital Breakfast just before Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

Will Smith has dropped his new single ‘Pretty Girls’ two days before the UK’s biggest summer party and to celebrate he stopped by the studio to chat to Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

As well chatting about his new song, he spoke about his time in the UK and how he’s officially kicking off summer at the Summertime Ball this Sunday with DJ Jazzy Jeff, with a whole host of other huge artists including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Jade and loads more global stars.

The guys reminisced with Will on his incredible, life-long career and he revealed his grand return to music comes after acting took over his career early on.

Will Smith plays us his new single 'Pretty Girls' and spills on when he first met Mariah Carey!

"It was 1988 and me and Jeff [Jeffrey Allen Townes] won the first Grammy ever given to a rap artist, but then 1990 The Fresh Prince of Belair started and then Bad Boys and Independence Day. It's like my acting career swallowed my music career. So there's this piece of me that never got to do music fully, the way I wanted to do it."

Will continued: "My album's called 'Based on a True Story' and it's really reflective and it's come out of the last couple of years of deep soul-searching, so I wanted to release a song for the summer, something that's just fun."

Will Smith on the Capital Breakfast Show with Jordan, Chris and Sian. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Will also reminisced recording his first album with Jeff in London, revealing all their first songs were recorded in Swiss Cottage.

He also teased he’s ‘put together the show [he’s] always wanted to do’ for the Summertime Ball on Sunday!