How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

12 June 2025, 15:36

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are
You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 returns this weekend and here’s how you can watch all the action live on Global Player and YouTube!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tickets are sold out, but fans can watch the UK’s biggest summer party including performances from Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae and more – live, for free, on Global Player and YouTube!

Capital's Summertime Ball is the only event where the world's hottest hit music stars share one stage, so you don't want to miss it! Here's how and where you can watch and listen to the whole show.

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 live on Global Player, the official Capital app, and Capital’s YouTube channel.

Global Player’s stream of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard goes live from 3.30pm (BST) on Sunday 15th June, making it the ultimate destination to catch all the incredible performances from the world’s biggest artists.

Tate McRae is ready to take Capital’s Summertime Ball by storm!

How to listen to Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

From  9am on Sunday 15th June Capital will broadcast live from Wembley Stadium across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, all the backstage gossip and outstanding live sets from the Ball’s iconic stage. 

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be on air throughout the Ball to share exclusive behind-the-scenes access, gossip and interviews with artists.

  • Capital’s Kemi Rodgers will kick things off from 9am – 12pm.
  • Jimmy Hill goes live backstage from 12pm – 4pm as he counts down to the Ball!
  • Sonny Jay will be kicking off all the coverage from the Summertime Ball stage 4pm – 7pm.
  • Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action from 7pm – 10pm.
  • Lydia Rodford will then be bringing the vibes with a ‘Summertime Ball Afterparty’ from 10pm – 1am.

Will Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard be on TV?

You'll be able to watch all the best bits from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 on ITV, ITV1 and ITVX, and STV and STV Player on Sunday 22nd of June at 5.30pm.

Hot On Capital

Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

News

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

News

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

News

Miley Cyrus explains why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania and replaced by Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus explains why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania and replaced by Selena Gomez

News

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home

Love Island

What are Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me lyrics about?

Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me meaning explained amid summer merch confusion

News

Love Island bombshell Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom admission

Love Island's Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom confession

Love Island

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online

News

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Love Island

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island

Shea Mannings entered Love Island 2025 as a bombshell

Love Island's Shea Mannings: Age, job, son, football team and more

Love Island

Remell Mullins has entered Love Island 2025 as a bombshell

Love Island's Remell Mullins: Age, job, Instagram fame and more

Love Island

Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 line-up: Confirmed cast revealed

Love Island

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend: Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend: Release date, tracklist, collabs and news

News

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island