How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 returns this weekend and here’s how you can watch all the action live on Global Player and YouTube!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tickets are sold out, but fans can watch the UK’s biggest summer party including performances from Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae and more – live, for free, on Global Player and YouTube!

Capital's Summertime Ball is the only event where the world's hottest hit music stars share one stage, so you don't want to miss it! Here's how and where you can watch and listen to the whole show.

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 live on Global Player, the official Capital app, and Capital’s YouTube channel.

Global Player’s stream of Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard goes live from 3.30pm (BST) on Sunday 15th June, making it the ultimate destination to catch all the incredible performances from the world’s biggest artists.

Tate McRae is ready to take Capital’s Summertime Ball by storm!

How to listen to Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

From 9am on Sunday 15th June Capital will broadcast live from Wembley Stadium across the UK, bringing fans all the action including exclusive artist interviews, all the backstage gossip and outstanding live sets from the Ball’s iconic stage.

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be on air throughout the Ball to share exclusive behind-the-scenes access, gossip and interviews with artists.

Capital’s Kemi Rodgers will kick things off from 9am – 12pm.

Jimmy Hill goes live backstage from 12pm – 4pm as he counts down to the Ball!

Sonny Jay will be kicking off all the coverage from the Summertime Ball stage 4pm – 7pm.

Will Manning takes the reins with all the backstage action from 7pm – 10pm.

Lydia Rodford will then be bringing the vibes with a ‘Summertime Ball Afterparty’ from 10pm – 1am.

Will Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard be on TV?

You'll be able to watch all the best bits from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 on ITV, ITV1 and ITVX, and STV and STV Player on Sunday 22nd of June at 5.30pm.