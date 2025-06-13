Sabrina Carpenter blames public for making her 'hyper sexualised' music so popular

By Sam Prance

"Those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it."

Do you have a problem with Sabrina Carpenter singing about sex? Well, she's just shut down her critics flawlessly.

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter will already know that the 26-year-old has a diverse discography. From undeniable bops to heartbreaking ballads, she does it all. However, in recent years, Sabrina has become best known for her penchant for sexual innuendo and sex-positive anthems. She's also faced criticism over her live performances and album art.

In her Short n' Sweet Tour, Sabrina does a new 'Juno' position in every performance of the song. The pop singer also simulates intimate moments behind a curtain in her performance of 'Bed Chem'. Clips from her shows often go viral and have led to some parents of some young fans saying that her concerts are "inappropriate" for children.

Now, Sabrina has responded to people who complain about the sexual content of her music and live concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

Talking to Rolling Stone about the criticism she's faced over the sexual nature of some of her work, Sabrina said: "It’s always so funny to me when people complain. They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this'. But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show.”

Pointing out that her live concerts are much more varied than that, Sabrina added: “There’s so many more moments than the 'Juno' positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers."

Sabrina continued: “I find irony and humour in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes."

Sabrina also called out people for criticising female artists more generally: "I don't want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinised in every capacity. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now.”

Sabrina ended by saying: "It’s something that keeps coming back. We just have to grow thicker skin, but they don’t have to learn how to shut their mouths."

