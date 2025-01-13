Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

13 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 21:26

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley
All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Which series of Love Island was Kaz Crossley on, who has she dated and what has she done since her time in the villa?

After its successful debut last year, the second series of Love Island All Stars, hosted by Maya Jama, has rolled around and this time Kaz Crossley has returned to the villa hungry for more alongside Ronnie Vint, Scott Thomas, Luca Bish and others.

The 29-year-old from London first graced our screens nearly seven years ago when she arrived as a Casa Amor bombshell in the fourth series, ultimately catching the attention of fellow islander Josh Denzel who she ended up making it into the final with.

After a fiery entrance back in 2018, Kaz has now made a return to the villa after saying she had “so much fun” the first time around. But will she have more luck the second time around?

Announcing her return to the screen in a teaser post on Instagram, the Love Island star shared a snap in her bikini with the caption: “Second time lucky?”

Kaz Crossley has made a return on Love Island All Stars.
Kaz Crossley has made a return on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Kaz Crossley?

She is currently 29 years old. Kaz was 23 years old when she came third in Love Island season 3 with Josh Denzel and she'll turn 30 while she's in the All Stars villa.

Who was Kaz Crossley with on Love Island?

Prior to her All Stars stint, Kaz appeared on the fourth Love Island season when she arrived as bombshell in Casa Amor. She coupled up with Josh Denzel, who she came third with.

When did Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel break up?

After ultimately luring Josh away from his then-partner Georgia Steel back in 2018, they went on to become a new couple and even bagged third place in the final.

But despite what was an initially promising display in the villa, the pair’s relationship only lasted for six months after the show came to an end and they eventually called it quits in January 2019.

Breaking the news to fans at the time, Kaz wrote: “Sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.”

Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel dated for six months after leaving the villa.
Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel dated for six months after leaving the villa. Picture: Alamy

Who else has Kaz Crossley dated?

While Kaz's time with Josh may have come to a tragic end, she certainly didn't give up hope on finding love with other former islanders.

A couple of months after she and Josh split, it emerged in March that had struck up a romance with former Theo Campbell, who appeared on series three in the villa.

The pair dated for a little under a year, calling it quits just before their one-year anniversary, with Theo later revealing that he was dumped in early 2020.

Kaz Crossley and former islander Theo Campbell later dated.
Kaz Crossley and former islander Theo Campbell later dated. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Kaz in Dubai?

In 2023, Kaz made headlines for an unexpected reason after it was reported that she had been arrested in Dubai over an incriminating video released by an ex.

The video filmed in 2020 showed her sniffing a white substance while out partying in Dubai – a city which has a strict zero-tolerance drug policy.

Speaking on GK Barry’s podcast ‘Saving Grace’, she described the incident as one of the “lowest points in [her] whole life” and said she was arrested in Abu Dhabi airport while waiting for a connecting flight to Thailand in February 2023.

She said the video was taken at the start of the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but it wasn’t until over a year later when she officially ended things that he leaked it.

Why did Kaz shave her hair off?

After seven years since her previous stint in the villa, fans may be asking why Kaz gave her hair the chop after initially debuting with her long locks.

But two years ago, in a heartbreaking confession shared online she bravely opened up about her struggle with alopecia after her ordeal in Dubai.

And a year later she shaved her head for charity, giving away her luscious locks to the Little Lady Locks for girls suffering from hair loss and posted the video of the moment on Instagram - what an absolute queen, right?

