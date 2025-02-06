Are Love Island’s Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie still together?

6 February 2025, 14:49 | Updated: 6 February 2025, 15:02

Are Kaz Crossley and Montel Somerville still together?
Are Kaz Crossley and Montel Somerville still together? Picture: ITV/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie left the Love Island villa with only eyes for each other but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Montel McKenzie shook up the Love Island villa when he returned as a bombshell alongside Harriet Blackmore.

From day one, he left fans convinced that something was going on between him and Catherine Agbaje, but he shocked viewers when he chose to steal Kaz Crossley in a recoupling.

Despite Kaz and Montel's keen interest in one another, their match left swathes of people watching at home divided, with some branding their match as “forced” and “cringe”, as well as vowing to vote them out.

So it wasn’t a total surprise when the couple were dumped from the island just five days after Montel had arrived on the show.

But have the pair continued to build a connection since their early exit from the island? Here’s what we know about their romance since.

Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie after leaving the villa
Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie after leaving the villa. Picture: Instagram

Are Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie still together?

Since their exit from the show, it seems like romance has only continued to develop between Kaz and Montel - and they certainly haven’t shied away from showing it.

Speaking to fans about being dumped from the show, Kaz revealed she was sad about leaving, but also that not all was lost. She told fans: “Yes I fully enjoyed it, I had the best time. I was sad to leave too but at least I didn't leave alone."

She then flipped the camera around to show Montel lying in bed beside her.

Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie
Kaz Crossley and Montel McKenzie. Picture: TikTok

Just days after leaving the villa, Kaz and Montel put on a display of defiance as they looked smitten in an Instagram post together, which was captioned: "Just a couple of real ones, back in the real world. Thank you for all the love and support!”

And what’s more is even since then, Kaz has shared countless TikTok videos of her Montel looking totally loved up while they explore their connection in the real world together.

One video showed the pair getting close and laughing as they sang ‘Crazy in Love’ at karaoke, with the overlaid caption: “Us just vibing whilst the villa falls apart.”

And while the pair seem happy enough to be outside the villa walls, they've still continued their loyalty to the show by sharing joint video reactions to the All Stars heart rate challenge. And the videos are seriously cute.

Without fail in each video, Montel either has his arm around Kaz or his hand on her leg while they cosy up on the sofa and laugh together (especially at a certain performance from Curtis).

So as it stands, it doesn't look like things are going to be slowing down between the pair anytime soon, and we can't wait to see how their romance continues to blossom!

