Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

14 January 2025, 16:56

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?
Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Why did Kaz Crossley cut her hair? Here’s the medical why the Love Island star decided to give her long locks the chop.

The second series of Love Island All Stars has kicked off with faces of those from years gone by including the likes of Luca Bish, Gabby Allen and of course Kaz Crossley.Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

The 29-year-old from London first graced our screens in 2018 when she arrived as a Casa Amor bombshell in the fourth series of Love Island, ultimately catching the attention of fellow islander Josh Denzel and stealing him from Georgia Steel.

Nearly seven years later she returned for more and this time with a new look - namely her gorgeous new pixie length haircut.

But why did Kaz decide to cut her hair? Here’s everything you need to know about her hair and health journey.

Kaz cut her hair short
Kaz cut her hair short. Picture: Instagram

Why did Kaz Crossley cut her hair?

It all started in 2023 when Kaz made headlines after it emerged that she had been arrested during a flight layover in the United Arab of Emirates. The ordeal was over an incriminating video shared by an ex online.

The video, which had been taken years before, showed Kaz sniffing a white substance while out in Dubai - a city which has a zero-tolerance drug policy.

In a heartbreaking confession shared online, the islander said the video was taken at the start of the relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but it wasn’t until over a year later when she officially ended things that he leaked it.

The trauma of the experience resulted in her developing alopecia, with snaps shared by Kaz showing bald spots she developed around her hairline afterwards. According to the NHS, Alopecia is the general medical term for hair loss.

Opening up to her followers in a refreshingly candid post at the time, the star wrote: “After I took this pic last night I had a good cry. Sometimes you will have days where you don’t feel strong, and that’s okay - it’s so important to let it out!"

Kaz opened up about her experience with hair loss
Kaz opened up about her experience with hair loss. Picture: Instagram

A year after the ordeal, Kaz decided to channel the negative energy of her experience into something positive, as she announced a fundraiser for the children’s hair loss charity, Little Lady Locks.

She told her followers: “As you may know I went through a series of traumatic events that resulted in me developing alopecia areata a disease where the immune system attacks hair follicles leading to hair loss.

“Through talking about this and sharing my experience I came across a charity in the UK called @littleladylocks.”

The Little Lady Locks provides custom, hand made wigs to children suffering from hair loss due to conditions such as alopecia, but also because of treatments such as chemotherapy.

But Kaz didn’t stop her support there. In fact, five days later she took her support for the charity one step further and revealed that she had donated her own hair to the initiative.

Sharing a clip of the moment she had her hair cut off, she wrote: “Having my head was the least I could do for these girls. They kept telling me “your so brave” and I was just in shock because they don’t even understand how brave and strong THEY are…”

While we can imagine hair loss was an undeniably emotional journey for the All Stars contestant, it's safe to say not only do we think Kaz is a complete icon for her charity donation but she also completely rocks her new look.

Kaz Crossley has made a return on Love Island All Stars.
Kaz Crossley has made a return on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

One day one of All Stars Curtis Pritchard told her she looked "smoking hot", adding: "And the short hair. I didn't think it would be something I go for but you rock it."

