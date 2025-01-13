Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on

13 January 2025

Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville
Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Who is Marcel Somerville, what series of Love Island was he on and who has he dated?

Marcel Somerville caused quite the online stir among fans when it was announced that he was joining the lineup for this year’s Love Island All Stars - not only because he tied the knot two years ago but also because his ex, Gabby Allen, had also been announced as heading into this year's villa.

Before his foray into the world of reality TV, Marcel was best known as a member from hip-hop group Blazin’ Squad, but later went onto join the cast of Love Island 2017.

Marcel was coupled up with Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown before meeting bombshell Gabby Allen. The pair came in fourth behind that year’s champions, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, followed by runners up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

So, as he heads back into the villa for a second time around, here's the lowdown on Marcel's exes, his age and whether a rekindled romance could be on the cards between him and Gabby...

Marcel Somerville on All Stars
Marcel Somerville on All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Marcel on before All Stars?

Marcel was on series three of Love Island back in 2017. In addition to the year's finalists, he also graced the screen alongside islanders Georgia Harrison, Sam Gowland, Alex Beattie and Montana Brown.

How old is Marcel Somerville?

Fun fact!: Marcel will be the oldest Love Island contestant ever when he returns to the show for All Stars. He was 31 years old when he first appeared on the show way back in 2017.

What happened between Marcel and Gabby?

Heartbreakingly, the couple's relationship went south in the outside world after Marcel was caught cheating while they were on holiday, at which point Gabby showed him the door.

At the time, Gabby wrote on twitter (now X): "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages, love and support. It's been a tough couple of days, I think I might still be in a bit of shock. But I'm sure, in time, I'll be okay. I have the best family and friends around me. I'm a lucky girl."

Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen on February 14, 2018
Marcel Somerville & Gabby Allen on February 14, 2018. Picture: Getty

Who is Marcel Somerville's wife?

Despite a scandalous end to his relationship with Gabby Allen in 2018, Marcel found love again in 2020 after meeting Rebecca Vieira. The couple even went on to have a kid together in 2021, before saying ‘I do’ in 2022.

But unfortunately for Marcel the relationship fell victim to its own cheating scandal, but this time around he wasn't the unfaithful party, as the islander discovered his wife had been exchanging flirty texts with US rapper Slim Jxmmi behind his back.

The couple are still legally married according to reports, however, there's no chance of a reconciliation between the two as Marcel last year confirmed they are in the process of getting a divorce.

Marcel and his wife Rebecca Vieira
Marcel and his wife Rebecca Vieira. Picture: Alamy

Does Marcel have children?

Marcel has one child with his now estranged wife Rebecca Vieira. Their son's name is Roman and he's three-years-old, soon to turn four. What a cutie!

Marcel and his son Roman
Marcel and his son Roman. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Marcel?

Marcel's height in feet is believed to be around 6"0-6"1, according to estimates.

Does Marcel have Instagram?

Yes! You can find him on Instagram at: @marcel_rockyb. He shares lots of adorable posts of his son Roman, so cute!

What does Marcel's chest tattoo say?

While the islander has several tattoos all across his body, the stand-out design on his chest says: "Passion, ambition, belief".

Ahead of entering the All Stars villa, Marcel opened up about the possibility of the pair rekindling their romance at the South African villa.

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: “You can never say never, but obviously it's all hypothetical. If she was in there I think it would probably be more of a situation of seeing what the energy was like between us and seeing if there was still that spark there.

“But like you know what I mean like it's been seven years, the spark might not be reignited.”

