What happened between Love Island's Olivia and Ronnie? Their history and Harriett's reaction explained

14 January 2025, 15:58 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 16:58

What happened between Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint?
What happened between Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It turns out Love Island All Stars' Ronnie Vint and Olivia Hawkins have history, but what happened?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This must be like deja-vu for Ronnie Vint who ended up already knowing two islanders, Uma Jammeh and Matilda Draper, when he was on the 11th series of Love Island.

Heading into the Love Island All Stars villa it's likely that there'll be some familiar faces, like Ekin-Su quipped when she entered as the first bombshell of the series, and for Ronnie that was all too true.

When a few of the islanders had arrived, they sat around with Maya Jama chatting and the question came up of if anyone knew anyone in the villa. Ronnie and Olivia Hawkins awkwardly mentioned some shared direct messages but argued over who messaged who first.

So, what happened between them? Here's what we know including a huge reveal from Ronnie's friend Olivia Attwood and Harriett Blackmore's reaction to the news.

Olivia and Ronnie talk about their DMs
Olivia and Ronnie talk about their DMs. Picture: ITV

What happened between Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint?

On the first episode of Love Island All Stars series 2, the girls were asked to give a red flag to one of the boys and give a reason. After it was revealed that they had shared some messages, Olivia walked over to Ronnie and gave him a red flag.

"You did message me when you were with another girl," she said handing him the show prop which erupted gasps from the rest of the cast.

Ronnie diplomatically replied: "But like seeing a girl or being in a relationship with another girl are two different things, no?"

Olivia said she was talking about his Love Island ex Harriett and added that they were seen holding hands etc. but Ronnie insisted they weren't in a relationship.

Later Olivia and Ronnie spoke one on one and she said to him: "How would I know if me and you ended up together that you wouldn't message other people?"

"Because that's for me to prove... can I bin my red flag?" He joked in response.

The pair were then coupled up together as a result of the public vote which may work out as Olivia admitted now they'd spoken about it, it was "water under the bridge".

But outside the villa there has been a lot of chatter about the revelation. For example, Ronnie's good friend and fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood revealed what she knew about Olivia and Ronnie's history.

Olivia Attwood reveals details on the Olivia-Ronnie DM saga

"My information is and my stance on this - not backing Ron he shouldn't have messaged someone if he was in a situationship, whatever, I don't know the status of him and Harriett at that time - but Olivia was very engaged in the messaging back and forth," Olivia started.

Spilling the tea, she added: "He wasn't talking to himself and I think the picture of him holding Harriet's hand, she photoshopped her face onto it and sent it back to him."

Shocked that she had said that, Olivia quickly ended her Love Island debrief with her mouth wide open.

Harriet and Ronnie called it quits after Love Island
Harriet and Ronnie called it quits after Love Island. Picture: TikTok

On the other side of things Harriett's friend from series 11, Matilda, was live reacting to the show on her Snapchat and said, "Ronnie boy is getting a swift head butt when he gets out of here," with the caption: "Ronnie boyyyyyyy what a little pr--- [red flag emojis]."

Ronnie's antics has fans hoping Harriett is coming into All Stars as a bombshell and she's even hinted to it herself.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo in a black lace jumpsuit with the caption: "hmmm [eyes emoji, island emoji, shrugging emoji]"

Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return
Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return. Picture: Instagram

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Nas is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Nas Majeed: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Ekin Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface

Ekin-Su's Love Island comments in Celebrity Big Brother resurface as she joins All Stars lineup
All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

Wicked's Ariana Grande reveals what Glinda's new solo song is about in Part 2

Are Josie Totah and Karan Brar dating? Jessie stars address viral kissing video

Are Josie Totah and Karan Brar dating? Jessie stars address viral kissing video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

Travis Kelce drops cryptic clue about new Taylor Swift music

Travis Kelce drops cryptic clue about new Taylor Swift music

Bad Bunny 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

Who are Bad Bunny's 'Baile Inolvidable' lyrics about? The heartbreaking English translation
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and NFL rumours

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, tracklist, title, rock theories, tour and news about her new album

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, tracklist, title, rock theories, tour and news about her new album
Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback

Love Island All Stars India Reynolds: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville

Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on
Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on
Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Here's why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split

Why did Love Island's Marcel and Gabby split? Their cheating scandal explained

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Does Love Island's Ronnie Vint wear a wig?

More Movies & TV News

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

Love Island All Stars Ronnie Vint: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

The Traitors UK season 3 complete cast

The Traitors season 3 contestants: Meet the 2025 cast

Linda from The Traitors is going viral for her professional opera singing

Traitors fans stunned over clip of Linda performing opera professionally

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death

Wicked's Ariana Grande addresses rumours that she's playing Megara in live-action Hercules

Wicked's Ariana Grande addresses rumours that she's playing Megara in live-action Hercules

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset