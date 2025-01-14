What happened between Love Island's Olivia and Ronnie? Their history and Harriett's reaction explained

What happened between Love Island's Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It turns out Love Island All Stars' Ronnie Vint and Olivia Hawkins have history, but what happened?

This must be like deja-vu for Ronnie Vint who ended up already knowing two islanders, Uma Jammeh and Matilda Draper, when he was on the 11th series of Love Island.

Heading into the Love Island All Stars villa it's likely that there'll be some familiar faces, like Ekin-Su quipped when she entered as the first bombshell of the series, and for Ronnie that was all too true.

When a few of the islanders had arrived, they sat around with Maya Jama chatting and the question came up of if anyone knew anyone in the villa. Ronnie and Olivia Hawkins awkwardly mentioned some shared direct messages but argued over who messaged who first.

So, what happened between them? Here's what we know including a huge reveal from Ronnie's friend Olivia Attwood and Harriett Blackmore's reaction to the news.

Olivia and Ronnie talk about their DMs. Picture: ITV

What happened between Olivia Hawkins and Ronnie Vint?

On the first episode of Love Island All Stars series 2, the girls were asked to give a red flag to one of the boys and give a reason. After it was revealed that they had shared some messages, Olivia walked over to Ronnie and gave him a red flag.

"You did message me when you were with another girl," she said handing him the show prop which erupted gasps from the rest of the cast.

Ronnie diplomatically replied: "But like seeing a girl or being in a relationship with another girl are two different things, no?"

Olivia said she was talking about his Love Island ex Harriett and added that they were seen holding hands etc. but Ronnie insisted they weren't in a relationship.

Later Olivia and Ronnie spoke one on one and she said to him: "How would I know if me and you ended up together that you wouldn't message other people?"

"Because that's for me to prove... can I bin my red flag?" He joked in response.

The pair were then coupled up together as a result of the public vote which may work out as Olivia admitted now they'd spoken about it, it was "water under the bridge".

But outside the villa there has been a lot of chatter about the revelation. For example, Ronnie's good friend and fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood revealed what she knew about Olivia and Ronnie's history.

Olivia Attwood reveals details on the Olivia-Ronnie DM saga

"My information is and my stance on this - not backing Ron he shouldn't have messaged someone if he was in a situationship, whatever, I don't know the status of him and Harriett at that time - but Olivia was very engaged in the messaging back and forth," Olivia started.

Spilling the tea, she added: "He wasn't talking to himself and I think the picture of him holding Harriet's hand, she photoshopped her face onto it and sent it back to him."

Shocked that she had said that, Olivia quickly ended her Love Island debrief with her mouth wide open.

Harriet and Ronnie called it quits after Love Island. Picture: TikTok

On the other side of things Harriett's friend from series 11, Matilda, was live reacting to the show on her Snapchat and said, "Ronnie boy is getting a swift head butt when he gets out of here," with the caption: "Ronnie boyyyyyyy what a little pr--- [red flag emojis]."

Ronnie's antics has fans hoping Harriett is coming into All Stars as a bombshell and she's even hinted to it herself.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo in a black lace jumpsuit with the caption: "hmmm [eyes emoji, island emoji, shrugging emoji]"

Harriett hints at Love Island All Stars return. Picture: Instagram

