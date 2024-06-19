Inside Olivia Attwood And Ronnie Vint's Relationship

19 June 2024, 12:52

Ronnie Vint considers Olivia Attwood his sister
Ronnie Vint considers Olivia Attwood his sister. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Ronnie Vint has a close relationship with ex-love islander Olivia Attwood and her husband Bradley Dack. But how do they know each other? Here’s an inside look at their friendship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Ronnie Vint has been one of the villa’s most popular islanders, as he found himself jumping from Jess White to Harriett Blackmore to Tiffany Leighton all within two weeks.

But this isn’t Ronnie’s first rodeo hanging out with islanders, the footballer entered the villa already knowing the iconic Olivia Attwood who appeared on series 3 of the reality show in 2017, her husband Bradley Dack, and even dating her friend and co-star Amber Davies for a while.

But how do Olivia Attwood and Ronnie Vint know one another? How are they friends? Here’s an inside look into their relationship.

Love Island's Ronnie Vint has eyes on bombshell Tiffany Leighton
Love Island's Ronnie Vint has eyes on bombshell Tiffany Leighton. Picture: ITV

Most recently Olivia made headlines after taking to her social media to defend Ronnie online, after his behaviour on the show began to infuriate fans.

During a Q&A, a fan asked her what her "Thoughts on how Ronnie is doing?"

To which she replied, "I think he's doing f***ing amazing. He's being himself. He's funny,” Olivia defended him on her social media. “He's taking a risk. He's giving us all lots to talk about, what more could you want from an islander?”

"I don't think he's met the girl for him yet - but it's early days.”She then finished by writing, "For context, @ronnievint is one of our best pals and was best man at our wedding."

Ronnie Vint is 27 years old
Ronnie Vint is 27 years old. Picture: Instagram: @ronnievint

How do Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Olivia Attwood know each other?

Ronnie and Olivia know each other through her husband Bradley. It’s unknown how Ronnie and Bradley originally met, but the pair have been friends for years.

Bradley is a footballer who plays attacking midfielder and recently left Sunderland, and with Ronnie being a footballer prior to entering the island, perhaps it’s through the sport that the pair met.

Speaking to Closer, Ronnie discussed just how close he’s gotten with Olivia after the pair got married.

“So obviously Brad’s my best pal,” he told the publication.“He's like a brother to me and then Olivia has turned into my big little sister, I say,” he continued.

Prior to entering the villa, Olivia posted on Instagram as Ronnie’s casting was announced, saying: “Our Ronnie Vint is going into the villa! Ron was the best man at our wedding and he’s literally like a brother to me. You guys are going to love him I know it.”

Ronnie Vint was Bradley Dack's best man at his wedding
Ronnie Vint was Bradley Dack's best man at his wedding. Picture: Instagram: @ronnievint

Ronnie’s seen in a lot of Olivia’s wedding photos as Bradley’s best man and he revealed to the publication that she even had some sage advice for him before he entered the villa.

"She's spoke to me about the experience I'm going to go through - not really giving me tips but just said, ‘Look, the way you are, just enjoy it. You've always got on with everyone. And that'll be more than enough to get you started on the show,’" he said during the interview.

He continued to say, “She's always been supportive. I've always been supportive of what she's done… So yeah, it's a nice relationship to have with her and Brad being my best pal.”

With Olivia defending Ronnie, claiming he’s jumping from girl to girl because he hasn’t found the right person yet, there’s less doubt that Ronnie’s in the villa for the wrong reasons.

After all, he revealed to the Daily Mail he wanted Bradley to be his best man one day, “I want Bradley to be the best man at my wedding because it was a hard job, a really hard job,” he explained to the paper.

“That's my goal, seeing them and being around them I would like nothing more than to have a double date with them because I have never done that and to have what they have is something I would love to have myself.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island's Samantha was brutally dumped from the villa

Love Island's Samantha Kenny’s Mum Slams Joey Essex In Instagram Comments After Shock Dumping
Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Hot On Capital

Nicola Coughlan says 'nude' mirror scene scene was empowering to film

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Decided To Be "Very Naked" In Season 3

Bridgerton season 3: Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton's dad's affair explained

Bridgerton Season 3: Lady Danbury And Violet Bridgerton Father's Affair Explained

Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books

Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Nicola and Luke revealed what they wear during sex scenes

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What She And Luke Wore For 'Nude' Mirror Scene

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious

Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Explain How They Filmed 5-Minute Long Sex Scene
Sabrina Carpenter says she's run out of provocative lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Is Actually Over Her 'Nonsense' Outros

Lucinda has extended date for her tour of UK and Ireland

MAFS’ Lucinda Light Adds More UK Live Shows Amid Timothy Smith Drama

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

Kim Kardashian Called Out For Saying Spending Her Birthday With Her Kids Was "Torture"

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Producers claim they cut scenes from the bedroom because Joey and Grace got too heated

Love Island Producers Spill On 'Steamy' X-Rated Footage Of Joey Essex And Grace Jackson

It's been over a year since Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift ended their 6 year relationship

Who Is Joe Alwyn Dating? What We Know About His New Girlfriend

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

Love Island's Samantha Kenny revealed she wants to leave the villa

Love Island Fans Fear Samantha Kenny Will Walk Off The Show

Love Island's Jack Fowler experienced a medical emergency mid flight

Love Island's Jack Fowler Calls Out Prestigious Airline After Near Death Experience

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why Jaehaerys' Death Was Changed From The Book

Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast

Bridgerton's Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Spill Mirror Scene Secrets On Capital Breakfast

More Movies & TV News

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Love Island's Grace Jackson and Joey Essex have fans raising eyebrows online

Love Island Fans Have Controversial Theory About Joey Essex & Grace Jackson

Ronnie Vint's angered Love Island fans with his behaviour in the villa

Love Island's Ronnie Vint Has Been Compared To These Past Islanders

What happened to Theo in Bridgerton? Will he be in season 3 part 2?

What Happened To Theo In Bridgerton? Here's Why Eloise's Love Interest Isn't In Season 3

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset