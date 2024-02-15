Who Is Olivia Attwood's Husband, Bradley Dack?

Olivia Attwood is married to Bradley Dack. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

We know Olivia Attwood pretty intimately from her time on Love Island, but who is her athlete husband? Which team does Bradley play for? And when did they get married?

Love Island saw Olivia Attwood faced the judgement of the whole country as her tumultuous on-screen relationship with Chris Hughes played out on screen, and she's since become a hosuehold name.

Since leaving Love Island, Olivia’s career has gone to new heights, from The Only Way Is Essex to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here and mostly hosting ITVX’s documentary series Olivia Attwood: The Price Of Perfection.

While she didn't find lasting love on Love Island, she managed to snag herself a professional footballer, Bradley Dack, after the show and somewhere along the way, they got married and settled down into domestic bliss.

We feel like we just blinked and Olivia’s gone from an on-screen drama queen to a media personality who’s gotten her life together and we want to know more! Who is Olivia Attwood’s husband? And who does he play for? And when did Bradley and Olivia have their wedding?

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood at the National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Who is Olivia Attwood’s husband?

Olivia Attwood’s husband is professional footballer Bradley Dack. A mutual friend was apparently responsible for introducing Brad and Olivia back in the day at a nightclub in the West End.

Surprisingly the pair knew each other years before Olivia went on Love Island, in fact the pair dated on and off from 2015. During one of their ‘break up’ periods, Olivia decided to go on the reality dating show.

During Olivia’s introduction clip on Love Island, she mentions an ‘ex’ and she was actually referring to Bradley! Little would she know that a couple of years later, the two of them would be married!

But before then, she would date her on-screen partner Chris Hughes after the show. They were in hot demand and despite only dating for only seven months the pair managed to film their own show Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On.

Olivia and Chris broke up at the start of 2018 and in no time at all, Olivia found her way back to her ex Bradley. Maybe it was right person, wrong time before, but in 2018 it became right person, right time because by 2019, the pair were engaged and in 2023 they got married.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack dated on and off for two years before they got married. Picture: Getty

Who does Olivia Attwood’s husband play for?

Olivia Attwood’s husband has played as a midfielder for Sutherland since 2023, joining on only a one-year contract with the possibility of a one year extension. Prior to joining Sutherland, Bradley played for Blackburn Rovers for three years at an eye watering £750,000 plus add-ons, according to Heatworld.

Between Bradley’s income and Olivia’s Attwood’s net worth sitting at reportedly around £1.2 million, it's no wonder they spent a fortune on their wedding – more on that below!

Bradley Dack is a professional footballer. Picture: Getty

When did Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack get married?

Olivia and Bradley got married in June 2023 at the five-star Bulgari hotel. Their wedding cost around £200,000! After postponing their wedding because of the global pandemic, can you really blame Olivia for going all out on her wedding day?

According to the tabloids, she spent £30k on her designer wedding dress and another few thousand on 29, 0000 decorative flowers alone.

Speaking to the publication, Olivia said “There is nothing I regret, the band was incredible, the food was great. You have a budget in mind but as the weeks get nearer and nearer, you say yes yes yes to everything and before you know it you are over budget, so I think over all it got away from us a little bit.”

“The figure (£200,000) was out there and it’s spot on.... It’s hard because I don’t mind talking about that kind of stuff but I always try to be mindful and respectful, you don’t want to sound out of touch. Its six figure, it makes me feel a bit sick.”

The wedding was broadcast to the public in a four part special - Olivia Marries Her Match.

