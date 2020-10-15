Love Island Star Chris Hughes Says Ex Olivia Attwood And Fiancé Bradley Dack Are ‘Meant To Be’

15 October 2020, 10:19

Chris Hughes looked back on his tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood on Love Island: What Happened Next.

Newly-single Chris Hughes, who recently split from ex Jesy Nelson, reunited with best pal Kem Cetinay to reflect on their time in the Love Island villa in 2017.

On the show Chris found love with Olivia but their romance was a turbulent one and they only lasted seven months, splitting while they filmed their reality series; Crackin’ On.

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Reflecting back on their doomed relationship on Love Island: What Happened Next, Chris said: “We had great times together. But not everything lasts. That’s the beauty of life. There is no script. I don’t regret anything.”

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood met on Love Island 2017
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood met on Love Island 2017. Picture: ITV
Kem Cetinay joined Chris Hughes to look back at their Love Island journeys
Kem Cetinay joined Chris Hughes to look back at their Love Island journeys. Picture: ITV2

Kem asked how Chris feels about the fact his ex is about to get married to fiancé Bradley Dack while he’s “single as s**t”.

“Her and Brad are meant to be,” Chris said. “That’s the way life is. I’ll get married one day, hopefully, maybe. I don’t want to grow up just yet.”

Chris was dating Little Mix star Jesy Nelson until the start of lockdown this year, with the pop star reportedly ending their relationship over the phone.

Olivia Attwood is engaged to fiancé Bradley Dack
Olivia Attwood is engaged to fiancé Bradley Dack. Picture: Bradley Dack/Instagram
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split while filming their reality show
Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split while filming their reality show. Picture: Getty

She has since moved on with Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

Meanwhile, Chris said he’d happily go back into Love Island to find his soulmate.

“I’d do anything to go back there. I’m very glad I did it,” he added.

