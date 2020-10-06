Jesy Nelson Appears In Ex Chris Hughes's Documentary After Gushing About Boyfriend On Instagram

6 October 2020, 10:17

Jesy Nelson's featured ex-boyfriend, Chris Hughes's BBC documentary about male fertility as she goes Instagram official with new boyfriend, Sean Sagar.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has appeared in ex-boyfriend, Chris Hughes's documentary My Brother and Our Balls from when they were still in a relationship as they discuss having 'babies' together in what is now pretty awkward viewing as everyone knows they've since broken up.

Jesy Nelson features in ex Chris Hughes's documentary
Jesy Nelson features in ex Chris Hughes's documentary. Picture: BBC My Brother and Our Balls/ Instagram @jesynelson

The documentary, which sees Love Island star Chris and his brother explore the issues surrounding male fertility, aired on BBC One on Monday night and featured a conversation between him and the 'Holiday' singer during their 16 month relationship.

Chris tells Jesy the quality of his sperm has increased as they discuss wanting to start a family and have 'three or four babies' together.

He tells her: "Oh Jessica, I have a lot of sperm and they're very, very active. I'm really happy."

She replies: "Yay, so we can have lots of babies?"

View this post on Instagram

Everything ❤️

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

It was definitely awkward timing as Jesy, 29, had just gone Instagram official with her Our Girl actor boyfriend, Sean Sagar, calling him 'her happiness' in an Instagram post.

The singer has since turned the comments off for the post and whether it had anything to do with the documentary airing remains a mystery, but she's definitely not up for people's opinions on her relationship!

Jesy and Chris were together for about a year and a half before they called it quits during lockdown, and although neither have revealed why they decided to end things, Chris has been open about how hurt he was it came to an end.

