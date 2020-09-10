Exclusive

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

With filming on their new series, Little Mix: The Search, wrapped up, the 'Holiday' singers talked about their most memorable audition.

With filming on their upcoming talent series, Little Mix: The Search, coming to an end, the 'Holiday' singers joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss some of their favourite moments.

Promising that there were no silly, comedic acts in the show, Jesy Nelson said that there was one act that will stand out, who she lovingly called 'Guitar Boy'.

Chris Ramsey joins Little Mix to host Little Mix: The Search. Picture: Little Mix: The Search

"'Guitar Boy' was talented," said Perrie Edwards and Jesy before she continued saying "All of these people keep coming in, like, rapping and singing, and then ['Guitar Boy'] came in and just -" At that point, she was left speechless.

Perrie went on to compare him to Jack Black in his iconic School of Rock role, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock said that we could expect him to be gyrating and shaking his hips all throughout his performance.

The Little Mix girls also named Perrie as the toughest judge on the Little Mix: The Search panel, with Jade Thirlwall saying "I think Perrie's got the best technical constructive criticism."

Little Mix: The Search is set to air in September 2020, after it was originally set to debut in April, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.