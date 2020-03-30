Exclusive

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Opens Up About Missing Little Mix During Lockdown

As she self-isolates, the 'Break Up Song' singer admitted she was missing the rest of the Little Mix girls, and spoke about how they're coping with being apart.

Much like the rest of the world, Jade Thirlwall is having to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus, so caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via FaceTime.

This does, however, mean that she can't spend time with the rest of her Little Mix girls, as she is staying in her flat - which she previously toured to Roman.

> Little Mix's 'Break Up Song' Lyric Video Was Made Entirely By A Fan

Jade Thirlwall joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"It's really strange, actually," admitted the 27-year-old singer, speaking about not seeing Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock or Perrie Edwards, during the country-wide lockdown.

"We see each other nearly every day, so - yeah - it feels a bit strange, but we've still been in touch every day, what with ['Break Up Song'] coming out."

Little Mix also announced that their upcoming reality series, Little Mix: The Search had been postponed, but Jade isn't enjoying the time off of working so much.

"It was [nice] for like the first two days, but now... I really enjoy working; I like being busy," she said. "Every day, I've been trying to do things that keep my mind occupied, because I get bored easily."

Jade Thirlwall took to social media to show she'd recently spent time building a LEGO Disney Castle; "honestly, the entertainment value from that castle is second-to-none."

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Stars Over On Our App

Her bandmate, Perrie Edwards, is also isolating from her home, and caught up with Roman Kemp via Instagram, to answer a few questions, and told him that 'Break Up Song' wasn't actually supposed to be the first single from their new era.

"It was never going to be our first single but me and the girls had a feeling; we finished it, got it all finished, pitched it to the label and everyone fell in love with it!"