Little Mix's 'Break Up Song' Lyric Video Was Made Entirely By A Fan

Little Mix hired a Mixer to help create the official lyric video for their latest single, 'Break Up Song'.

One Mixer said her "BIGGEST dream came actually true," in a lengthy Instagram post, after he was hired to make Little Mix's official lyric video.

On Friday, 27 March, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards dropped the lyric video for 'Break Up Song', which was made by Kayleigh, a fan of the band.

Kayleigh has generated over 22.4k followers on Instagram, after she frequently posted video edits of the Little Mix girls, but she got her first official gig with them for the 'Break Up Song' lyric video.

Taking to Instagram, Kayleigh wrote "I can’t believe I can finally tell you all that my BIGGEST dream came actually true... I’ve been asked to make LITTLE MIX’s Lyric Video of their new single Break Up Song!!!!

"It is such a BOP and I’m so so grateful to be involved with the promo of this incredible song / masterpiece.

"I’m in LOVE with this song since I first heard it. It has been unreal. I still don’t believe that this happened to me and that I got this opportunity to create something for these talented women.

"Someone pinch me!! If someone would ask me: “What is your dreamjob?” It would be this. It wouldn’t have happened without all your support throughout the years.

"Thank you all so much... aaaaaah (Is this real? Or am I dreaming?)," finished Kayleigh, who was credited on the video by Little Mix.

Perrie Edwards was quick to reply on Instagram, commenting "You don’t understand how happy it makes me that you got the opportunity to do this! So happy and proud of you baby girl," and shared a heart emoji with her fan.

'Break Up Song' marks the beginning of Little Mix's new era, after - at the end of their music video for 'Wasabi' - the words "New Era Pending" could be read.

The 80s-synth pop anthem was co-written by Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, with Jade even calling it a "very feel-good kind of empowerment song about going out and just forgetting about all your woes and troubles".

The girls have also released an Instagram filter and started a TikTok dance trend, both accompanying 'Break Up Song'.