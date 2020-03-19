Little Mix Forced To Cancel Filming TV Show ‘The Search’ Due To Coronavirus

Little Mix have had to pause filming their BBC talent show because of coronavirus. Picture: PA

Little Mix have had to cancel filming their upcoming BBC1 show 'Little Mix: The Search' due to coronavirus meaning the programme will be delayed.

Little Mix were set to launch their talent show ‘Little Mix: The Search’ next month, but their plans have been put on hold due to coronavirus.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were gearing up to star in four live shows, hosted by Chris Ramsey, every Saturday night across May, in front of a live audience, but that is no longer possible due to the outbreak.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To

Little Mix have been forced to delay their filming schedule. Picture: PA

A source told a tabloid: “The girls’ well-being is of utmost priority to everyone so a video shoot for this week has been canned.

“Perrie was unable to make a gig in Brazil at the start of the month because she was unwell and no one wants to risk anyone else getting poorly.

“As well as the shoot being off, the girls have been told the live shows for their TV series The Search are going to be delayed."

Little Mix will be airing their show The Search at a later date in the year. Picture: PA

The plan was to air four live shows every Saturday night across May.

The source added: ‘‘But because these would be filmed in front of a live studio audience, they’ve had to pull the plug because of coronavirus.

“It’s a really frustrating time for the group but they know there’s nothing that can be done.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News