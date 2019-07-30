Jade Thirlwall’s Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Unveiled

Jade has made a lot of money over the years. Picture: instagram

What is Jade Thirlwall’s net worth?

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is estimated to have a net worth of around £11,250,000.

Back in 2015, Jade, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne, Jesy Nelson, were worth a staggering £12 million (£3 million each). However fast forward to today and the girls are making much bigger money moves.

So how did Jade, who recently split from her long-term boyfriend Jed Elliott, make her fortune?

Here’s a breakdown of her net worth and career:

How much are Little Mix worth?

According to The Sunday Times rich list, Little Mix are worth roughly £45,000,000 as a four-piece.

Entertainment company

The Little Mix girls saw their earnings skyrocket when they set up their own entertainment company - Eternal Magic Touring. According to reports, the company recently made £6.6million which is almost five times what they usually make. This meant the girls each took home £1.65million each. The company was originally set up in 2015 but 2018 was their most successful year yet. So the only way is up!

Touring

Little Mix will head out on their LM5 Tour later in the year and they will no doubt make a killing. Their last tour they did was The Glory Days Tour and is regarded as one of the highest gossip girl groups tours of all time. According to reports, the band sold 810,810 tickets and the tour grossed $42,000,000.

Endorsements

Little Mix have raked in cash from endorsements since rising to fame on The X factor in 2011. In 2012, they launched a kids’ clothing range with Primark and a year later they were the face of Schwarzkopf LIVE Colour XXL. They also released a make-up range, with Collection, signed a deal with USA Pro clothing and released several perfumes.

Currently, Jade and the rest of the girls are fronting Simple’s limited range - including Micellar Cleansing Wipes and Micellar Cleansing Water. The girls are also the face of a dry shampoo brand, called COLAB.

