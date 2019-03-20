Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?

20 March 2019, 14:15

Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of Little Mix, but is also a star in her own right.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock launched into the spotlight alongside Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2011.

The star is 27 years old, with eight years of fame under her belt but what else do we know about the pop star’s life?

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Leigh-Anne is of course known for being a member of everyone’s favourite girl band Little Mix, but before she hit the spotlight she worked as a waitress in Pizza Hut.

During her audition for The X Factor, Leigh-Anne sang ‘Only Girl In The World’ by Rihanna and after she’d showed off her vocals then-judge Kelly Rowland told her: “I see you in a girl band”.

As well as being part of Little Mix Leigh-Anne has also embarked on her own ventures, recently teaming up with Umbro to front their latest campaign.

Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre Gray at the BRIT Awards 2019
Leigh-Anne and boyfriend Andre Gray at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

Who Is Leigh-Anne’s Boyfriend Andre Gray?

Leigh-Anne’s boyfriend, also 27, is a footballer for Watford F.C. The couple met in Marbella in 2016, later confirming their relationship in December that year with a Snapchat post.

They moved in together last year and Leigh-Anne gave a glimpse at their family mansion in a festive Instagram post on Boxing Day, showing her and Andre hugging at the foot of their extravagant curved staircase.

What Is Leigh-Anne’s Net Worth?

Little Mix have a combined net worth of £12 million, meaning their individual fortunes work out to £3 million each.

Considering they’ve had such successful careers since leaving X Factor, we’re not surprised!

