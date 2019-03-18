Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Speaks Out About ‘Inbuilt Racism’ & Becoming Confident In Her Skin

18 March 2019, 11:26

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about 'inbuilt racism' in society.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about 'inbuilt racism' in society. Picture: Instagram

The singer revealed the struggles she had faced during the early days of the band and how she had overcome them.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her struggles with the ‘inbuilt racism’ in society and how she felt ‘replaceable’ during the early days of the band.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club

Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine Leigh revealed how she finally became comfortable in her own skin, explaining, “I definitely feel that it’s taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in. 

“Sadly we live in society that is inbuilt with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f**ked up situation.

“I really did feel invisible and replaceable for a considerable amount of time within the band. But I truly believe as the years have gone on I am beginning to own it more and more. 

“I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is. Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world.”

What an incredible role model for any young girls going through the same situation. And, Leigh – you’re definitely not replaceable!

