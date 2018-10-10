Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are members of the itty bitty titty commitee. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Little Mix ladies have a new club, and you could be a member very soon, you'll just have to pass Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's test to enter the 'itty bitty titty committee'...

The Little Mix ladies are officially back, and to celebrate their return to music, with track 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a seriously well-lit photo of herself, which lead Jade Thirlwall to reveal the exclusive club they're both members of... the 'itty bitty titty committee'!

The singer wrote: "People can sometimes be quick to judge women at face value and what they see on the outside. If everyone took the time to look a little deeper I think the world would be a better place. I may have small tits but I have a really big heart ".

Yup, Leigh-Anne has been posting some seriously honest and empowering messages to her social media lately, and this most recent caption had us air punching, that is until we realised there's a whole secret club going on that we definitely want to be members of.

Jade broke the secret in the comments section in the most hilarious way, saying 'itty bitty titty committee' with two emojis of fried eggs.

Jade Thirlwall posts fried egg emoji's under Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Instagram picture. Picture: Instagram

Even Perrie couldn't resist joining in, expressing just how #blessed she feels to see them in the flesh every day, but what we really want to know is whether or not she's got access to the club, gals? Can someone get back to us, please?

We've always known the LM girls were BFF's, but now we know they're really the best of friends, and it also turns out, IBTC club members, sign us up.

