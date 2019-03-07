Little Mix Jade Thirlwall: Parents, Age and Boyfriend Jed Elliott Revealed

Jade Thirlwall is one member of the biggest girl group Little Mix but what do we know about her? Who are her parents? How old is she? Details revealed.

Little Mix beauty Jade Thirlwall has been making headlines thanks to her amazing support of the LGTBQ+ community - but what do we really know about her?

Taking it back to basics, we find out all the vital and important details about the 'Woman Like Me' singer and Little Mix member including her age, parents and relationship with boyfriend Jed Elliot.

Here are all the facts you need to know about Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bandmate:

> Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life

(PIC: Getty)

How old is Jade Thirlwall and where is she from?

Jade is one of the youngest members of the band alongside Perrie Edwards aged 26. She celebrates her birthday on 26th December, aka Boxing Day.

She's from South Shields in Newcastle and was brought up by her mum after her parents split. Jade has a brother called Karl.

Who is Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend now?

The pop star is currently dating and super smitten with her man Jed Elliot, The Struts' bassist.

They have been together since January 2016 and have even surprised fans with an on-stage performance together.

(PIC: Getty)

Jade Thirlwall on Instagram

With 5.5million followers and counting, you can keep a personal eye on Jade over at her Instagram account, @jadethirlwall.