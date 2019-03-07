Little Mix Jade Thirlwall: Parents, Age and Boyfriend Jed Elliott Revealed

7 March 2019, 16:15

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall is one member of the biggest girl group Little Mix but what do we know about her? Who are her parents? How old is she? Details revealed.

Little Mix beauty Jade Thirlwall has been making headlines thanks to her amazing support of the LGTBQ+ community - but what do we really know about her?

Taking it back to basics, we find out all the vital and important details about the 'Woman Like Me' singer and Little Mix member including her age, parents and relationship with boyfriend Jed Elliot.

Here are all the facts you need to know about Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bandmate:

> Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall

(PIC: Getty)

How old is Jade Thirlwall and where is she from?

Jade is one of the youngest members of the band alongside Perrie Edwards aged 26. She celebrates her birthday on 26th December, aka Boxing Day.

She's from South Shields in Newcastle and was brought up by her mum after her parents split. Jade has a brother called Karl.

Who is Jade Thirlwall’s boyfriend now?

The pop star is currently dating and super smitten with her man Jed Elliot, The Struts' bassist.

They have been together since January 2016 and have even surprised fans with an on-stage performance together.

Jade Thirlwall

(PIC: Getty)

Jade Thirlwall on Instagram

With 5.5million followers and counting, you can keep a personal eye on Jade over at her Instagram account, @jadethirlwall.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards Dating History

Perrie Edwards' Complete Dating History - From Zayn Malik To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed
Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend, Age And Instagram Revealed
Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes are in love!

Love Island’s Chris Hughes Calls Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson His ’Soulmate’ As New Couple Enjoy Hilarious Date Night
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Grey at the Brit Awards

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

More News

See more More News

Zac Efron is reportedly dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro

Who's Zac Efron's 'Girlfriend' Sarah Bro? The 'Greatest Showman' Star Rumoured To Be Dating The Olympic Swimmer

News

Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew Instagram

Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Isaac Carew And How Long Has He Dated The 'Swan Song' Singer?
Liam Payne is dating Naomi Campbell following his split from Cheryl

Is Liam Payne Dating Naomi Campbell, When Did He Breakup With Cheryl And When Was Their Son Bear Born?
The 2019 Global Awards are fast approaching

2019 Global Awards Performers: Little Mix, Mark Ronson And Others Are Taking To The Stage

Events

Mabel Facts Instagram

Who Is Mabel? Her Real Name, Famous Family & Where She Was Born And Raised