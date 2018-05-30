Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joining Her Boyfriend's Rock Band, The Struts, On Stage Is Everything

30 May 2018

Listen to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall like you've never heard her before - joining her boyfriend's rock band on stage.

We're so obsessed with this video of Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall joining her boyfriend's rock band The Struts during their gig in LA. Look - she's in rock chick clothing and everything!

Jade jumped onto the stage to sing a rendition of T. Rex's song 'Bang A Gong' alongside the lead singer, whilst her boyfriend, Jed Elliot, was playing bass.

