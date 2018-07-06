Perrie Edwards Praises The NHS For Saving Her Life In Emotional Post

6 July 2018, 10:52

Several years ago, Perrie Edwards had to get her oesophagus operated on. Now, on the NHS' 70th anniversary, the Little Mix star praised them for saving her.

When Perrie Edwards was young, she had to get her oesophagus operated on, as it was too small, to help her eat. This has left her with a permanent scar on her stomach.

Now, as the UK celebrates 70 years of the NHS, the Little Mix singer took to Instagram to thank them for "saving [her] life".

A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onJul 15, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

The 'Black Magic' singer shared several photos/videos to her 8.1m followers via her Instagram Story, showing her at the hospital's disco, as well as her next to her favourite nurse, Sandra.

She then shared some home video of her showing off her scar, on her stomach, with the caption "Thank you for saving my life! I'm eternally greatful [sic]".

