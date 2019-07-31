Perrie Edwards' Net Worth: How Much Is The Little Mix Singer Worth?

How much is Perrie Edwards worth? Picture: Getty

Perrie Edwards' band, Little Mix, formed in 2011, so how much as the 'Touch' singer earned since she won The X Factor?

Perrie Edwards went on to win The X Factor in 2011 as one quarter of the girlband Little Mix, and since topped the Official Big Top 40 four times.

So that got us thinking - how much is the 26-year-old worth?

> WATCH: Little Mix Hilariously React To Their Own Throwback Videos

What is Perrie Edwards' 2019 net worth?

According to sources, Perrie Edwards is said to be worth around £3,000,000. That's not bad going at the age of 26, is it?

Perrie Edwards recently appeared at The Global Awards. Picture: Getty

How did Perrie Edwards make her money?

Little Mix won The X Factor, becoming the first girlband in the show's eight-year-history to win the series. Their debut single 'Cannonball' - a cover of Damien Rice's song of the same name - skyrocketed up the charts days after its release. In May 2012, Perrie signed a deal to release a line of signature products, including dolls, puzzles and games. Since, along with Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie was booked on various shows to perform, including Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

The 'Power' singers have released five albums, 'DNA', 'Salute', 'Get Weird', 'Glory Days' and 'LM5', and have headlined six tours, and supported the likes of Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande on their tours in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Does Perrie Edwards do anything else other than music?

Little Mix launched a Union Flag-themed pack of M&Ms and performed at the M&Ms World Store in London in May 2012. They also released a book called 'Ready To Fly' in the same year. Later that year, Perrie Edwards launched a line of children's clothing with Primark, including t-shirts and nightwear.

A year later, Little Mix teamed up with Schwarzkopf, promoting their hair dye Live Colour XXL in the video for 'How Ya Doin'?', as well as launching a range of nails and nail wraps with Elegant Touch and New Look.

In 2014, Perrie Edwards and the rest of the Little Mix girls released a range of Little Mix zip cable headphones with Vibe Audio.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

Perrie Edwards' band, Little Mix, won The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

Following this, Little Mix launched their own fragrance, called Gold Magic, and were announced as new global ambassadors for the women's fitness brand USA Pro. Currently, they are designing their own collection for the band. In the next two years, 2016 and 2017, Little Mix brought out two new fragrances; Wishmaker and Wishmaker Party Edition, respectively.

Teaming up with Boots, Perrie Edwards joined Little Mix to drop their second make-up line, LMX Beauty, in 2018.