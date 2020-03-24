How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, And Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Little Mix ladies have an astounding net worth between them, after a hugely successful career since winning The X Factor in 2011.

Jesy Nelson, 28, Jade Thirlwall, 27, Perrie Edwards, 26, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, have amassed a huge net worth as Little Mix, since becoming the first group to win The X Factor nine years ago.

While each of the singers have individual net worths into the millions, as a group the girls – who are set to release their sixth album later this year – have made a collective fortune.

How much are Little Mix worth?

Little Mix’s net worth is around £50 million, meaning Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jesy, and Jade are worth roughly £12.5 million each thanks to their time in the band.

Their success is due to a string of hit albums; ‘Salute’, ‘DNA’, ‘Get Weird’, ‘Glory Days’ and ‘LM5’ – and their sixth EP will be dropping this summer.

Throughout their musical careers the girls have also had brand collaborations alongside their pop star fame, including themed merchandise, their own beauty line, adding their name to a skincare range, and teaming up with PrettyLittleThing for their own clothing collection.

Their company, Eternal Dance Media Ltd, was launched in 2011 to handle their music, merchandise and earnings.

They have also won a number of awards, including two BRIT Awards for British Single in 2017 for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and British Video in 2019 for ‘Woman Like Me’.

Each of the girls all have individual projects which have only boosted their respective earnings; Leigh-Anne has her own swimwear label and is signed as a songwriter to Sony/ATV Music Publishing, while Jade is also signed as a songwriter and was last year involved in the panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Meanwhile, Jesy made her hugely successful documentary Odd One Out in 2019, which went on to win an NTA, and Perrie has put her name to her own range of Superga trainers.

The girls have also been filming for their own talent show, The Search, to find the nation's next biggest group but filming has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Little Mix were named the richest ever X Factor winners after earning £9million in 2018.

