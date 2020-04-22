Breaking News

Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus

22 April 2020, 10:43

Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix announce they're cancelling their upcoming summer tour, following government advice.

Little Mix have cancelled their Summer 2020 UK Tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards posted a statement on Little Mix's official socials.

"We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour," they write, "The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority."

"Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th. Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x"

Picture: Twitter: @LittleMix

Little Mix's 21-date tour of the UK was set to kick off on Friday 26th June at The Falkirk Stadium in Scotland.

Announcing the shows back in December, the girls said: "Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band."

"Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!"

The run of shows included a headline performance at BST Hyde Park. Organisers of the festival announced on April 9th that they had made "the difficult decision to cancel" the event.

Little Mix's Summer 2020 Tour - Cancelled Dates

JUNE

Fri 26 - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Sat 27 - St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Tues 30 - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY

Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sat 04 - London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Sun 05 - Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs 09 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Fri 10 - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

Sat 11 - Colwyn Bay, Stadium Zip World

Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Tues 14 - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Sat 18 - Norfolk, Holkham Hall

Sun 19 - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

Tues 21 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Fri 24 - Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sat 25 - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

Sun 26 - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

