Little Mix Cancel Summer 2020 UK Tour Due To Coronavirus
22 April 2020, 10:43
Little Mix announce they're cancelling their upcoming summer tour, following government advice.
Little Mix have cancelled their Summer 2020 UK Tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards posted a statement on Little Mix's official socials.
> Perrie Edwards Cried After Idol, Celine Dion, Watched Her Cover Of 'All By Myself'
"We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour," they write, "The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority."
"Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th. Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x"
Little Mix's 21-date tour of the UK was set to kick off on Friday 26th June at The Falkirk Stadium in Scotland.
Announcing the shows back in December, the girls said: "Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band."
"Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!"
The run of shows included a headline performance at BST Hyde Park. Organisers of the festival announced on April 9th that they had made "the difficult decision to cancel" the event.
Little Mix's Summer 2020 Tour - Cancelled Dates
JUNE
Fri 26 - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
Sat 27 - St Helens, R.F.C Stadium
Sun 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Tues 30 - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
JULY
Thurs 02 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
Fri 03 - Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
Sat 04 - London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Sun 05 - Lancashire, Lytham Festival
Thurs 09 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
Fri 10 - Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium
Sat 11 - Colwyn Bay, Stadium Zip World
Sun 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium
Tues 14 - Ardingly, South of England Event Centre
Thurs 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside
Fri 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground
Sat 18 - Norfolk, Holkham Hall
Sun 19 - Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground
Tues 21 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Fri 24 - Carlisle, Bitts Park
Sat 25 - Ayr, Ayr Racecourse
Sun 26 - Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park
> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News