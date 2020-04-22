Perrie Edwards Cried After Idol, Celine Dion, Watched Her Cover Of 'All By Myself'

The Little Mix star took to Instagram to share how she "could actually vomit," after she found out Celine Dion had seen a video of her singing.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has found many ways to keep herself amused during the lockdown... Including flashing her boyfriend's underwear to Roman Kemp.

The 'Break Up Song' singer has started recording several performances, and uploading them to her Instagram, including a recent cover of Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'.

Perrie Edwards was excited to see Celine Dion had watched her cover. Picture: PA Images

Perrie took to her Instagram Story at 00:14AM, to write to her 10.2 million followers, as she was making noodles, only to state she "could actually vomit".

No - Perrie's cooking isn't that bad; the reason she was feeling so uneasy was because her idol, Celine Dion, was seen amongst the millions of people who had watched this cover.

"I just cried into my bowl of noodles. This has made my life. My life is MADE. I can't," wrote Perrie Edwards.

In fact, the Academy Award-winning singer left a comment amongst the millions on Perrie's Instagram, writing "Bravo Perrie! Thank you for sharing your gift with us. Stay strong!"

Many other stars praised Perrie over her cover of click hereCeline's 1996 hit, 'All By Myself', including Jess Glynne, who simple commented "Y E S," and Ella Henderson who left several hands in the air emojis.

Her Little Mix bandmates could be seen commenting on Perrie's post, too, as Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote "Come on divaaaaa," while Jesy Nelson posted "Insane".

Perrie Edwards called Celine Dion her "idol". Picture: Getty

Recently, Perrie Edwards joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp via a video call to talk about how "interesting" it is isolating with her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"We've never spent this much time together, in our whole relationship, so it is very interesting, but we're doing alright," assured us, saying that she thought hers and Alex's relationship was as strong as ever.

She then joked that the footballer was "tragic" in the kitchen, but she's learned that he's become an exceptional omelette chef, since the lockdown began.

