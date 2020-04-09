Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Is The Queen Of Musicals In Isolation

Perrie Edwards has blessed fans with some serious vocals in her musical performances. Picture: Instagram

Perrie Edwards has been spending her time in quarantine by proving to be an absolute vocalist queen after sharing musical performances on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has been keeping herself well and truly entertained during her time in quarantine by starting an ‘isolation musical collection’.

The 26-year-old debuted the first instalment on April 7, singing a rendition of ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’ from the classic film My Fair Lady.

She wore a long white kimono and danced around her lavish house being filmed by her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The ‘Break Up Song’ hitmaker’s second take of musicals was uploaded the following day, on April 8, where she serenaded fans with another My Fair Lady track - ‘Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?’.

She was even completely dressed up as Audrey Hepburn’s character in the film, Eliza Doolittle, giving one hell of an authentic and talented performance!

Fans have been anticipating even more musical videos from the LM5 star and Perrie’s bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the comments to praise her good friend.

She wrote: "Omg [laughing emoji] these are brilliant! Get this girl on broadway [heart eye emoji].”

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer has even been hit with some song requests in the comments, with one fan penning: "PLEASE sing defying gravity I'll beg don't make me beg.”

“Perrie do Never Enough from the Greatest Showman!!!,” added another.

As well as her musical clips, Perrie kicked off her time in isolation by going viral with her beau after they did a TikTok challenge together.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, she explained she was enjoying her time off with Alex as they usually don’t get to spend much time together due to their hectic schedules and living apart.

She said: "He's really good!....he's good but try rationing with an athlete in your house, he's like a pit that doesn't fill up! All I do is cook and clean I feel like a little housewife."

