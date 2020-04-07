Proof Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is The Ultimate Supportive Female

Perrie Edwards is the empowering queen we all deserve. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has proven to be the ultimate female Stan after throwing support behind other women, including bandmates Jade Thrilwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

Little Mix are constantly preaching about female empowerment in their songs and that’s exactly why we love them!

A fan of the ‘Break Up Song’ girls, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has made a Twitter thread of all the times Perrie has been the ultimate confidence-booster for women.

The series of screenshots shows the 26-year-old’s comments on other female celebs’ Instagram pictures, coming through with an array of heart-eye and fire emojis.

The tweet read: “I just love when perrie edwards is thirsty for women,” and fans jumped to comment on the snaps with more proof of the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker praising other girls.

Let’s take a look at some of the love she’s been spreading...

i just love when perrie edwards is thirsty for women. pic.twitter.com/EOqGOsqt6A — 𝐞𝐮𝐠𝐞☁️ (@perrieangl) April 5, 2020

Little Mix

Perrie Edwards has been supporting the Little Mix girls. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix girls had matching tour outfits. Picture: Instagram

The 'Black Magic' singers are known for promoting female strength. Picture: Instagram

It’s no surprise that when it comes to her bandmates, Perrie supports them just as much as they support her.

In a picture that Leigh-Anne uploaded, Perrie responded with: “UNREAL [fire emoji],” as well as calling Jade a ‘Peng ting [sic].”

She also went on to describe Jesy as her ‘girlfriend’, adding that she was ‘HOT [fire emoji’, and we have no choice but to agree with every one of her comments!

Halsey

Perrie and Halsey have been sharing the love on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fans were stanning the comments. Picture: Instagram

Perrie took to a photo Halsey uploaded, commenting with: “Can we just get married & run away together?”

In another snap of the ‘Manic’ singer, the LM5 star wrote: “I fancy you so much.”

Lauren Jauregui

Perrie Edwards shared positivity on Lauren Jauregui's snap. Picture: Instagram

Commenting on former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui’s selfie, she penned: “I love your face."

