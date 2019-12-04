Halsey’s ‘Manic’ Album: Track List, Release Date & Tour

Halsey is dropping her album in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Halsey’s third album, ‘Manic’, will be released in 2020 and we are so ready!

Halsey is dropping her third album, ‘Manic’ next year and fans cannot wait to hear the ‘Graveyard’ singer’s currently unreleased tracks.

Describing her new record, the hitmaker previously said: “I sat down to write this album and I was like, ‘Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!

“And then I got two songs in and I was like, ‘Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.’ Because I don’t know anything as well as I know me, so I can’t right anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I’m writing about myself.”

As we gear up for a new era of the star, here’s everything we know about the tunes, tour and more…

When will it be released?

‘Manic’ is a follow-up to the hitmaker’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ and she will be releasing it on January 17, 2020.

Tracklist

Halsey took to Instagram and Twitter to share her track list with fans and the song titles have sent social media into a meltdown after she tagged BTS’s Suga, rapper Dominic Fike and Alanis Morissette in the post.

Here’s the track list:

1. Ashley

2. Clementine

3. Graveyard

4. You Should Be Sad

5. Forever… (Is A Long Time)

6. Dominic’s Interlude

7. I Hate Everybody

8. 3 AM

9. Without Me

10. Finally // Beautiful Stranger

11. Alanis’ Interlude

12. Killing Boys

13. Suga’s Interlude

14. More

15. Still Learning

16. 929

Halsey is going on tour in 2020. Picture: Instagram

'Manic' Tour

Following her album release, she will be kicking off her tour on February 6 in Madrid, before heading to a string of dates around Europe.

The UK leg of her tour starts off in Glasgow on March 7, followed by London, Dublin and Manchester shows.

March 2020 UK Tour Dates:

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

