Exclusive

Halsey Opens Up About Break-Up That Inspired New Song 'Graveyard'

12 November 2019, 15:48

Halsey has revealed to Capital how splitting from her boyfriend inspired the lyrics to her new song 'Graveyard'.

Halsey has revealed that advice from her mum following a break-up was the inspiration behind her new single 'Graveyard'.

The 25-year-old singer joined Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show and explained how 'Graveyard's lyrics came after she split with her boyfriend - with her mother's love lesson afterwards inspiring the song's dramatic gasp.

> Halsey & Yungblud's Relationship Timeline - How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Dated Before Splitting Up

"I was going through a breakup and I was on the phone to my mum [saying] 'I just don’t understand how I could have been so stupid, we were so in love, he gave me butterflies'," Halsey confessed.

Halsey speaking to Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show
Halsey speaking to Jimmy Hill on the Capital Evening Show. Picture: Capital FM

"That was your first mistake," Halsey's mum told her, "You should be with the person that makes you feel safe and makes you feel comfortable, like you don’t have to fight for their attention."

Halsey explained that, a year later, when she was in the studio working on 'Graveyard', she sang the line 'The warning signs can feel like they're butterflies' and gasped immediately afterwards realising how her mum's words had influenced her.

So there you have it - that's basically how Halsey's huge gasp towards the end of 'Graveyard' came into existence.

Halsey's new album Manic is coming on 17 January 2020 and the star teased a couple of details about the record to Jimmy.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

"It's super autobiographical, it’s very conversational," Halsey explained, "It's hopefully not too depressing, just a little depressing."

The singer let slip that tracks 7 and 8 are ones to listen out for on the new album, with both tracks about falling hard for someone after just the first, few dates. We can't wait to hear them in the new year.

The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill - Monday to Thursday from 7pm on Capital

> Download Our App For All The Latest Halsey News

