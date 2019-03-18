Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship. Picture: Getty/Instagram

They've collaborated on the incredible '11 Minutes' while dating in real life... here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

They're one of our favourite couples already - but Halsey and YUNGBLUD have only been together for a few months...

Here's everything you need to know about the '11 Minutes' stars' relationship so far...

Halsey Reveals She Slid Into Yungblud’s DMs… And You Won’t Believe Her First Message

How did it all start?

Well, it was Halsey who slid into YUNGBLUD's DMs with a cheeky black heart and her phone number... the pair then hung out for a few drinks, got on really well and the rest is history.

She posted the first picture of the two of them together in early December 2017

They looked pretty cosy in the first photo of them together, and we're getting serious jacket envy.

Halsey recently revealed that she gave him a guitar for his Christmas present

Halsey gifted YUNGBLUD this awesome white guitar - and just look how happy he is with his Xmas present!

Halsey continued to tease fans by posting this photo of the two of them in January 2019

This moody shot showed the two of them hanging out together in Camden, London captioned "Camden: now with a cuter filter <3".

Halsey posted this photo of her and YUNGBLUD in Camden in January. Picture: Instagram

They've even got a song together

The couple teamed up to write the amazing '11 Minutes' together shortly after meeting, and Halsey called Travis Barker from Blink 182 to join the track on the drums.

They hang out at basketball together

Who knew these two were into the LA Lakers?

YUNGBLUD and Halsey watch the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball together. Picture: Getty

Halsey's a talented artist - and has painted a portrait of YUNGBLUD

Seriously, who knew she could paint like this?!

They have karaoke dates

When you can both sing this well, it would be rude not to, wouldn't it?

They performed at the iHeart radio awards - and he used the guitar Halsey had bought him!

YUNGBLUD showed off his Christmas present from bae on stage.

YUNGBLUD and Halsey make the perfect rock & roll couple. Picture: Getty

