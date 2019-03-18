Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
18 March 2019, 13:18 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 14:40
They've collaborated on the incredible '11 Minutes' while dating in real life... here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.
They're one of our favourite couples already - but Halsey and YUNGBLUD have only been together for a few months...
Here's everything you need to know about the '11 Minutes' stars' relationship so far...
Halsey Reveals She Slid Into Yungblud’s DMs… And You Won’t Believe Her First Message
How did it all start?
Well, it was Halsey who slid into YUNGBLUD's DMs with a cheeky black heart and her phone number... the pair then hung out for a few drinks, got on really well and the rest is history.
She posted the first picture of the two of them together in early December 2017
They looked pretty cosy in the first photo of them together, and we're getting serious jacket envy.
Halsey recently revealed that she gave him a guitar for his Christmas present
Halsey gifted YUNGBLUD this awesome white guitar - and just look how happy he is with his Xmas present!
Halsey continued to tease fans by posting this photo of the two of them in January 2019
This moody shot showed the two of them hanging out together in Camden, London captioned "Camden: now with a cuter filter <3".
They've even got a song together
The couple teamed up to write the amazing '11 Minutes' together shortly after meeting, and Halsey called Travis Barker from Blink 182 to join the track on the drums.
They hang out at basketball together
Who knew these two were into the LA Lakers?
Halsey's a talented artist - and has painted a portrait of YUNGBLUD
Seriously, who knew she could paint like this?!
They have karaoke dates
When you can both sing this well, it would be rude not to, wouldn't it?
They performed at the iHeart radio awards - and he used the guitar Halsey had bought him!
YUNGBLUD showed off his Christmas present from bae on stage.
> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News On Halsey & YUNGBLUD