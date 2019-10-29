Halsey And New Boyfriend Evan Peters Confirm Relationship As They Rock Matching Costumes At Halloween Bash

29 October 2019, 11:28

Halsey has made her relationship with Evan Peters official
Halsey has made her relationship with Evan Peters official. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Halsey has made her relationship official with the American Horror Story star, Evan Peters.

Halsey has shown off her new man, Evan Peters, on Instagram after they made their red carpet debut at American Horror Story’s 100th episode party, making their relationship official.

The pair arrived to the costume-themed red-carpet event dressed as Sonny and Cher, just days after they were seen holding hands while leaving the 25 year old’s annual Halloween bash, where she dressed as Marilyn Manson and the AHS actor attended as a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

Halsey Has Been Standing Up For Stan Twitter & Fans Are Getting Emotional

Over the weekend, the ‘Graveyard’ singer publicised their romance after she shared a snap with her new beau.

The hitmaker, who is going on her ‘Manic’ world tour in 2020, was recently rumoured to be dating the AHS actor after they were spotted together on a date together at theme park Six Flags in September.

Halsey, who recently split from Yungblud, has openly had a crush on the 32 year old for years, after her old tweets emerged online proving her thirsty feelings for the horror series star.

In 2012 she wrote: “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers.”

Halsey posted thirst tweets about Evan Peters
Halsey posted thirst tweets about Evan Peters. Picture: Twitter

“Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” she added in 2013.

Tweeting in 2014, she said: “I’m so in love with Evan Peters. I’m so whipped.”

A source previously told E! News the ‘Eastside’ singer has "always been a fan" of the star, who broke off his engagement to his co-star Emma Roberts, earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

resident goths. @marilynmanson

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

They said: “A friend connected them, and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

It was reported by the same source Halsey had been the one to initiate her break-up from the 22-year-old singer.

They revealed: “It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently.

“She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

While it wasn't publicised at the time, Halsey is said to have ended her relationship with Yungblud in September due to busy work commitments.

