Halsey 'Manic' World Tour 2020: UK Dates, Tickets & Support Act Announced

Halsey announced 2020 Manic world tour. Picture: Getty Images / Official tour image

Halsey has announced the first instalment of shows for her 2020 ‘Manic’ world tour including UK dates- so here's everything you need to know from how to get tickets, to arena venues and the support act, Pale Waves.

Halsey has announced UK shows in the first instalment of her ‘Manic’ world tour dates which will kick off in February 2020, hitting the UK & Ireland in March.

The ‘Eastside’ singer took to Twitter to make the announcement and give them a first look into where she would be touring, with 19 shows announced across Europe.

Her new album, ‘Manic’ is a follow-up to the hitmaker’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ and will be releasing on January 17th 2020, so fans have plenty of time to pick their favourite hits from the upcoming record.

Describing her new album, the hitmaker said: “This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks.”

The 2020 tour will be kicking off on February 6th in Madrid, following on with a string of dates around Europe, before heading to the UK in March.

The UK leg of the tour starts off in Glasgow on March 7th, followed by London, Dublin and Manchester shows.

You will be able to get your tickets from Friday, 27th September at 8am, from ManicWorldTour.com, so make sure you put it in your calendar!

Halsey has already dropped singles from her upcoming album, including: 'Without Me', and 'Graveyard', which will no doubt be a crowd favourite by the time she goes on tour.

She revealed that for this album she wanted to focus on making 'angry music' as she opened up about her experiences in life and love.

Admitting that her single, 'Graveyard', was 'scary to write about', she admitted it was about 'loving someone to death'.

'Without Me' has been a fan favourite for a while, after being released in 2018, so is highly anticipated to make the set list.

She explained that the album would be written about the world through her own experiences, saying: "I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!'

“And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself.”

The 24-year-old hitmaker will be bringing along Manchester's indie pop band, 'Pale Waves' as a support act.

They shared their excitement on Twitter, as they wrote: "Excited to say we’re going on tour with @halsey in Feb and March."

March 2020 UK Tour Dates

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

