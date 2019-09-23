Halsey 'Manic' World Tour 2020: UK Dates, Tickets & Support Act Announced

23 September 2019, 16:09

Halsey announced 2020 Manic world tour
Halsey announced 2020 Manic world tour. Picture: Getty Images / Official tour image

Halsey has announced the first instalment of shows for her 2020 ‘Manic’ world tour including UK dates- so here's everything you need to know from how to get tickets, to arena venues and the support act, Pale Waves.

Halsey has announced UK shows in the first instalment of her ‘Manic’ world tour dates which will kick off in February 2020, hitting the UK & Ireland in March.

The ‘Eastside’ singer took to Twitter to make the announcement and give them a first look into where she would be touring, with 19 shows announced across Europe.

WATCH: Halsey Praises Normani's Performances As "Unbelievable"

Her new album, ‘Manic’ is a follow-up to the hitmaker’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ and will be releasing on January 17th 2020, so fans have plenty of time to pick their favourite hits from the upcoming record.

Describing her new album, the hitmaker said: “This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks.”

The 2020 tour will be kicking off on February 6th in Madrid, following on with a string of dates around Europe, before heading to the UK in March.

The UK leg of the tour starts off in Glasgow on March 7th, followed by London, Dublin and Manchester shows.

You will be able to get your tickets from Friday, 27th September at 8am, from ManicWorldTour.com, so make sure you put it in your calendar!

Halsey has already dropped singles from her upcoming album, including: 'Without Me', and 'Graveyard', which will no doubt be a crowd favourite by the time she goes on tour.

She revealed that for this album she wanted to focus on making 'angry music' as she opened up about her experiences in life and love.

Admitting that her single, 'Graveyard', was 'scary to write about', she admitted it was about 'loving someone to death'.

'Without Me' has been a fan favourite for a while, after being released in 2018, so is highly anticipated to make the set list.

She explained that the album would be written about the world through her own experiences, saying: "I sat down to write this album and I was like, 'Alright, time to stop talking about yourself and start looking at the world around you!'

“And then I got two songs in and I was like, 'Uh, I only know how to talk about myself.' Because I don't know anything as well as I know me, so I can't write anything as true to f**king Halsey than when I'm writing about myself.”

The 24-year-old hitmaker will be bringing along Manchester's indie pop band, 'Pale Waves' as a support act.

They shared their excitement on Twitter, as they wrote: "Excited to say we’re going on tour with @halsey in Feb and March."

March 2020 UK Tour Dates

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  26. 26
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  28. 28
    God Is a Dancer
    Tiesto, Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  36. 36
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Woody Fred Cook is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook

Who Is The Circle's Woody Fred Cook? Zoe Ball And Norman Cook’s Son Taking Part In Season 2

The Circle

Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?
Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis

TV & Film

The Circle 2019 winner will receive £100k

The Circle 2019 Prize: How Much The Season Two Winner Will Receive

The Circle

The Circle returns with new players on Tuesday 24 September

The Circle 2019 Players: The Eight New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody

The Circle