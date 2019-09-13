WATCH: Halsey Praises Normani's Performances As "Unbelievable"

While at Rihanna's Fenty event, Halsey fangirled over Normani's performance, saying she's unbelievable at dancing.

Before debuting her brand new single, 'Graveyard', at Rihanna's Fenty event, Halsey caught a glimpse of Normani's performance of 'Motivation' and was left feeling anything but motivated.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the singer - who recently defended herself against fans who believed she was sleeping on Shawn Mendes' VMAs performance - praised Normani and her performances.

"I was backstage and I was about to perform," said Halsey. "I was sweating; I was so nervous - I'd never played this song before.

"Normani came out and she did her thing, and I was watching [Normani] and I was like 'I don't want to go out anymore," she confessed. "Normani was dancing, which she's unbelievable at, and Cara [Delevigne] was wearing lingerie, which she's also unbelievable at, so I'm standing in between these two women like 'I'm screwed'".

The 'Without Me' singer then reflected on how far she's come, saying that she was proud that Rihanna personally asked her to perform at her event, before joking that the only reason she started making music was to meet RiRi. "I've peaked," she said.

'Graveyard' appears on Halsey's upcoming third studio album, 'Manic', which is available for pre-order now.