Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance

28 August 2019, 11:08 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 11:14

Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes
Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

Halsey has responded to trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes' performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, stating she was checking on her mother.

During Shawn Mendes' performance of 'If I Can't Have You' at 2019's MTV Video Music Awards, some fans were shocked to see Halsey constantly on her phone, while the likes of Gigi Hadid, Queen Latifah and Diplo were dancing along.

The 'Without Me' singer was filmed on her phone, whilst Shawn was singing, whilst occasionally dancing along, and after some criticism, Halsey took to Twitter to defend herself.

> YUNGBLUD Talks Taking Halsey To Doncaster And Why Genres No Longer Matter In Music

Halsey wrote to her 11.6 million followers, saying "can everyone stop saying I was checking my phone during Shawn’s performance,

"I was texting my mom to make sure she was ok in the audience!!!!!! (and also I was dancing!!!!)" continued the 24-year-old pop star.

Halsey was nominated for seven MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her song 'Boy With Luv' with BTS.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Fans were quick to stan Halsey's response, stating she didn't owe anyone a response.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  2. 2
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  5. 5
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  7. 7
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend
    Social House, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  10. 10
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  21. 21
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  24. 24
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  25. 25
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  26. 26
    Torn
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  29. 29
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Post Malone (feat. RANI)
    Sam Feldt
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got That Cool
    Yves V feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop
    itunes
  32. 32
    Do You Miss Me Much
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  34. 34
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  35. 35
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Teeth
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  37. 37
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  40. 40
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Travis Scott's documentary features Stormi and Kylie.

Travis Scott’s ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ Netflix Documentary: Is Kylie Jenner featured & When Is It Released? Here’s Everything We Know
Mist was shot during an 'armed robbery' in Portugal.

Mist Shooting: 'So High’ Rapper Wounded In ‘Armed Robbery’ At Portugal Villa

News

Chris Hughes defends Jesy Nelson from cruel Instagram trolls

Chris Hughes Slams Trolls Who Brand Girlfriend Jesy Nelson 'The Ugly One From Little Mix'

Little Mix

Jack Fincham touches Chloe Ferry's bum in Ibiza

Chloe Ferry & Love Island's Jack Fincham Spark Relationship Rumours Flirting In Ibiza

News

Theo Campbell was blinded in one eye by a champagne cork

Love Island's Theo Campbell Blinded After Champagne Cork "Splits Eye In Half"

TV & Film