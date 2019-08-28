Halsey Defends Herself Against Claims She Was Ignoring Shawn Mendes' VMAs Performance

Halsey clapped back at trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

Halsey has responded to trolls who claimed she was ignoring Shawn Mendes' performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, stating she was checking on her mother.

During Shawn Mendes' performance of 'If I Can't Have You' at 2019's MTV Video Music Awards, some fans were shocked to see Halsey constantly on her phone, while the likes of Gigi Hadid, Queen Latifah and Diplo were dancing along.

The 'Without Me' singer was filmed on her phone, whilst Shawn was singing, whilst occasionally dancing along, and after some criticism, Halsey took to Twitter to defend herself.

Halsey wrote to her 11.6 million followers, saying "can everyone stop saying I was checking my phone during Shawn’s performance,

"I was texting my mom to make sure she was ok in the audience!!!!!! (and also I was dancing!!!!)" continued the 24-year-old pop star.

Halsey was nominated for seven MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her song 'Boy With Luv' with BTS.

Fans were quick to stan Halsey's response, stating she didn't owe anyone a response.