Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello ARE Performing 'Señorita' Together At The 2019 VMAs!

VMAs confirm Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes will be performing Señorita. Picture: YouTube/ Shawn Mendes/ Señorita

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be doing their first ever joint performance of Señorita at the 2019 MTV VMAs....and we... can't...wait.

The VMAs have confirmed that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be performing 'Señorita' together for the very first time at the 2019 awards show that are taking place on Tuesday, 27th August and we can barely contain our excitement.

🌟IT'S OFFICIAL🌟@ShawnMendes and @Camila_Cabello will perform #Señorita LIVE at the 2019 #VMAs FOR THE FIRST. TIME. EVER. 😍🙌🖤



Be part of the moment. MONDAY at 8p on @MTV🎉 pic.twitter.com/9eiVuu9aPf — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 22, 2019

Now, for those of you that have somehow missed the biggest news of the summer- Shawn and Camila, (AKA Shawmila)- long time BFFs and collaborators dropped the huge summer track 'Señorita', and went public with their relationship at the same time.

The VMAs will be the first time they perform the #1 song, and, their first ever performance as a couple- and naturally, people (ourselves included), are extremely excited.

Fans can't wait for the duos first performance of Señorita. Picture: Twitter

Shawn and Camila fans have waited months for their performance. Picture: Twitter

Fans have taken to Twitter with their excitement, and eyes will be 100% focussed on the pair on the night- will they be seated together? Will they have Taylor Swift sat between them again? Will they kiss? Will they walk the carpet together?

These are also very serious questions that we need the answer to immediately.

Up until now, the pair have refrained from performing the track together- despite the fact Shawn is on a world tour, and his bae has been in the crowd supporting him and spotted singing along to her part of the song from the crowd.

It now makes sense to everyone why Camila hadn't hopped up on stage with Shawn- it's because they were saving up for this very special performance!

The song is nominated for 'Best Collaboration', 'Best Art Direction' and 'Best Choreography' and Shawn is up for 'Artist Of The Year'.

