Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is 'Moving Quickly' & They Don't Care Who Knows It

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is 'moving quickly'. Picture: Getty Images

The latest snaps of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes packing on the PDA prove they really don't care who knows they're together.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sent everyone into a meltdown when they finally got together after years of being close BFFs, and the latest snap of them proves that they don't care who sees them together, with sources saying they're virtually inseparable at this point.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes kiss whilst in San Fransisco. Picture: Backgrid

They were most recently spotted kissing in the window of a cafe in San Francisco, where Shawn is currently in the midst of his world tour.

A source close to the pair told E! News: "The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now...They are going for it without holding back."

"This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."

Despite the fact that some are claiming their relationship is nothing more a 'publicity stunt' to promote their huge new track together, Señorita, the sources deny this is the case, and in fact, the opposite is true:

They said: "It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have...They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."

The pair have only recently gone public with their relationship, as Camila only broke up with her ex-boyfriend, British dating coach, Matthew Hussey, back in June.

Now, we're not saying we're getting over-excited or anything, but we may have already put Shawn and Camila's faces through a baby making app to see what their first born child would look like, so, yeah, you could say we stan.

