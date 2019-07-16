We Used An App To See What Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Babies Would Look Like

16 July 2019, 12:04

We generated photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's baby
We generated photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's baby. Picture: Getty

After the pair were spotted kissing, we took it upon ourselves to digitally generate what Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's babies would look like.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have seemingly gone official, after the pair were spotted kissing in a bar. The pair got steamy after they released their second collaboration, 'Señorita'.

The singers have been rumoured to be interested in each other for quite some time, and now we've taken it upon ourselves to generate exactly what their babies will look like.

> WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes

Using an app, we took a photo of the 'Stitches' singer, and one of Camila Cabello, to randomly generate exactly what their baby will look like.

And let's face it, if the pair don't name them after Harry Potter characters, they're doing it all wrong. So let's introduce you to Shawmila's triplets.

Ron Mendes-Cabello

Shawn and Camila's generated baby
Shawn and Camila's generated baby. Picture: MakeMeBabies

Luna Mendes-Cabello

Shawn and Camila's generated baby
Shawn and Camila's generated baby. Picture: MakeMeBabies

Albus Mendes-Cabello

Shawn and Camila's generated baby
Shawn and Camila's generated baby. Picture: MakeMeBabies

Latest Shawn Mendes News

See more Latest Shawn Mendes News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is 'moving quickly'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Relationship Is 'Moving Quickly' & They Don't Care Who Knows It
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to confirm they're dating

Will Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Confirm They’re Dating? Fans Eagerly Awaiting Relationship Confirmation
Camila Cabello has opened up about her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello Opens Up About ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Rare’ Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Did Camila Cabello admit to crushing on Shawn in 2016?

WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together on the set of 'Señorita' music video

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Kissing After Dating Rumours

Hot On Capital

Greg O'Shea is the latest islander to enter the Love Island villa

Meet New Love Island Star Greg O’Shea – The Rugby Player Who Predicts He’ll ‘Hit It Off’ With Maura Higgins

TV & Film

India Reynolds has her eye on Ovie Soko in the villa

Who Is India Reynolds? Meet The New Love Island Star And Instagram Model

TV & Film

Harley Brash already has some connections to Love Island

New Love Island Girl Harley Brash’s Instagram Profile, Age And How She Knows Adam Collard

TV & Film

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

Ariana Grande

Lucie Donlan spills the tea on Michael and Amber's relationship

Lucie Donlan Reveals The Side Of Michael & Amber's Love Island Relationship We Didn't See

TV & Film

Harry will appear in court in October.

Harry Styles Will ‘Testify In Court’ Against His Accused Stalker