We Used An App To See What Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Babies Would Look Like

We generated photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's baby. Picture: Getty

After the pair were spotted kissing, we took it upon ourselves to digitally generate what Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's babies would look like.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have seemingly gone official, after the pair were spotted kissing in a bar. The pair got steamy after they released their second collaboration, 'Señorita'.

The singers have been rumoured to be interested in each other for quite some time, and now we've taken it upon ourselves to generate exactly what their babies will look like.

> WATCH: Our Old Video Proves Camila Cabello Only Had Eyes For Shawn Mendes

Using an app, we took a photo of the 'Stitches' singer, and one of Camila Cabello, to randomly generate exactly what their baby will look like.

And let's face it, if the pair don't name them after Harry Potter characters, they're doing it all wrong. So let's introduce you to Shawmila's triplets.

Ron Mendes-Cabello

Shawn and Camila's generated baby. Picture: MakeMeBabies

Luna Mendes-Cabello

Shawn and Camila's generated baby. Picture: MakeMeBabies

Albus Mendes-Cabello