Shawn Mendes Teases New Collaboration With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has teased a possible collaboration with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

The 'Stitches' singer shared a snippet of him and Camila Cabello singing together to his Instagram, leading some to believe a collaboration between the two popstars.

Shawn Mendes has shared a brief video clip of himself and Camila Cabello singing together, to his Instagram, which has raised rumours that the pair are collaborating.

The 'Treat You Better' singer uploaded a snippet to his 44.9 million followers of a dreamy, light melody, and the video showed the pair getting rather steamy.

> How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'?

Shawn and Camila previously collaborated together on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015, but the Canadian popstar recently told Roman Kemp that he couldn't actually remember all of the words.

Eight months ago, Shawn Mendes was pictured with the 'Havana' singer stood closely behind him, which led fans to speculate a collaboration was coming, but Shawn denied the claims.

There are currently no further details on the track, including its name or release date.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip About Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello