Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Kissing After Dating Rumours

14 July 2019, 12:31 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 13:06

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together on the set of 'Señorita' music video
Picture: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have fuelled rumours that they're secretly in a relationship, after being spotted kissing whilst out for coffee in San Francisco.

There has been a lot of speculation recently about whether Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are more than just friends.

First, they released a steamy video for their collaboration 'Señorita', then they were pictured holding hands with one another, and now we've got the biggest indication yet that the pair might actually be dating.

> Camila Cabello Posts Cryptic Instagram Amid Shawn Mendes Dating Rumours

Over the weekend, Shawn and Camila were spotted passionately kissing whilst at Dottie’s True Blue Café in San Francisco.

Shawn is in the city for North American leg of his huge world tour and it seems Camila has come along for the ride.

Camila recently called things off with her boyfriend Matthew Hussey but in a fan Q&A earlier in the month, Shawn denied that he was now dating the former Fifth Harmony star.

Shawn and Camila's song 'Señorita' has spent the last two weeks at Number 1 on The Official Big Top 40.

