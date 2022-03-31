Shawn Mendes' New Single Cover For ‘When You’re Gone’ Has A Sweet Meaning Behind It

Shawn Mendes' new cover for 'When You're Gone' has a heartwarming meaning behind it. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes’ has laid his heart on his sleeve in his new track ‘When You’re Gone’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes has kicked off his new musical era with a heartfelt track titled ‘When You’re Gone’.

The emotional song sees Shawn singing about recovering from heartache following the end of a meaningful relationship, which fans have widely speculated was penned about his recent ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Camila Cabello Break-Up: "I Am On My Own"

The pop stars famously dated for over two years following years of friendship and were inseparable, so it’s no surprise their split in November 2021 has influenced some of their new music, including Camila’s new song ‘Bam Bam’.

Shawn’s emotional lyrics in ‘When You’re Gone’ aren’t the only thing pulling on the heartstrings, however, as he revealed the sweet meaning behind the artwork for his single cover.

Shawn Mendes has dropped his brand new heartfelt song 'When You're Gone'. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Shawn Mendes' 'When You're Gone' artwork was made by a fan. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

The Canadian ‘Stitches’ singer explained that he came across a super talented fan - @distorted.vinyl on Instagram - who shared his very own artwork for the track - and ended up picking it as the official artwork!

This isn’t the first time Shawn has praised a fan for their hard work and dedication, after he famously got a butterfly tattooed on him in 2019 after a fan shared her edit of the butterfly.

Of course, Shawn has always had a super close relationship with his fans, and he’s been known to be super honest with them during Q&As on tour, so it’s no surprise he’s staying honest in his emotional new lyrics.

Shawn Mendes dated Camila Cabello for over two years. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Fans think 'When You're Gone' is about Shawn Mendes' split from Camila Cabello. Picture: Alamy

In ‘When You’re Gone’, Shawn sings about trying to prevent a relationship from ending when you know the end is near: “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on/

"Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on.”

He also admits that being in the relationship was ‘the happiest [he’s] ever been’, going on to sing: “Starting to feel like you don’t need me/

“Wanna believe it’s all for the better. It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply, so I’m just tryna hold on.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital