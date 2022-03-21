Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Camila Cabello Break-Up: "I Am On My Own"

By Capital FM

Shawn Mendes spoke about the reality of life after a break-up, as he posted a candid video to Instagram about his split from Camila Cabello.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shawn Mendes got candid on Instagram as he spoke about the realities of being single after his break-up with Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old star has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his new music, as he teases that another album could be on the horizon – fans are already expecting a slew of emotional songs following the split.

Is Shawn Mendes Releasing A New Album?

Last week, Shawn shared a video to the 'Gram of him singing a piano ballad, a few days later he shared a clip from the same session where he talks openly about his heartbreak.

The 'Summer of Love' hit-maker poignantly said to the camera: "I am on my own and I hate that."

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split in November 2021. Picture: Alamy

In the clip posted on Saturday (March 19), the pop sensation spoke about how he's working through his heartache with songwriting, he said: “A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh f**k, you know?

"You don't realize, like, when you're breaking up with someone, you like think it's the right thing to do. You don't realize all this s**t that comes after it," Shawn revealed to the camera.

"Who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f*****g, on the edge?” he poignantly asked when speaking about being alone post-break-up.

"I think that's the reality that kind of hit me - it's like, ‘Oh, I'm on my own now.’"

Camila Cabello penned 'Bam Bam' about her ex Shawn. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Shawn Mendes has been writing about his relationship with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

Shawn continued in the emotional video: "Now I feel like finally, like, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that. That's my reality, you know?”

Fans were quick to rally around the musician in the comments, with one user writing: "Literally crying because I feel so bad for you."

Another commented: "Are you tryna make me cry? Cause it’s working [sic]."

Shawn and Camila were in a relationship for over two years before announcing that they had called it quits in November 2021.

Shawn spoke about the struggles of being alone after the 2 year relationship. Picture: Alamy

In a joint statement, the exes wrote: "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends, we all so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Both Mendes and Camila have already released singles inspired by their relationship, with Shawn penning the emotional balled 'It'll Be Okay' just one month after their split, and Camila putting out the break-up anthem 'Bam Bam' in March.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital